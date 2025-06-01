There’s a strange thrill in convincing yourself you’ve found a bargain alternative to the thing you really want to buy. For two years I carried around the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 Asph on my Leica M, telling myself I’d outsmarted the system.

Here was a lens that looked the part, felt decent in the hand and produced images that – at first glance – seemed close enough to the legends it mimicked. For a fraction of the price, I had what looked like a classic Summilux. I was very happy, mostly.

an image I really enjoy, taken with the TTArtisan 50mm F/1.4 ASPH (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

But the illusion started to wear thin the more I shot with it. It was good, no doubt. It was solid value, sharp enough stopped down and even had a bit of character wide open.

But every so often I’d see an image from the real Leica 50mm Summilux-M Apsh and feel that tug again – that subtle punch in the gut that tells you you’re missing something.

And then, eventually, I caved. I bought the brass Summilux V1. The one I’d wanted all along.

The "holy grail" Leica 50mm Summilux-M ASPH. f/1.4 in silver brass - My dream lens! (Image credit: Future)

What happened next was nothing short of alchemy. Every frame had that indescribable glow. The transitions, the bokeh, the micro-contrast and the edge-to-edge consistency – even wide open – was on another level entirely.

The Summilux didn’t just render a scene; it whispered poetry. It wasn’t about sharpness, specs or MTF charts – it was the way it made me feel while shooting. The confidence. The joy. The sense of finally owning the real thing, not pretending.

That’s the thing about the best Leica M lenses – they're expensive, yes, but they earn their keep in ways that a spreadsheet can’t quantify.

Taken with the Leica 50mm Summilux-M ASPH V1 (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Future)

You feel it when the lens glides into focus with a satisfying silence. You feel it when you lift the camera to your eye and know – really know - that what you’re seeing is exactly how you want it captured. It makes photography feel effortless and serious, all at once. And it reminds me, daily, why I love making pictures.

I’m not here to knock TTArtisan or the other budget-friendly brands. Their lenses serve a purpose – often beautifully. They give access to people getting started, to those saving, to anyone who just wants to shoot now and worry about upgrades later. I get it. I did it!

But, let’s be honest: if you're lusting after a Leica lens, deep down, nothing else will satisfy you. You’re not just buying a lens. You’re buying years of craftsmanship, of heritage, of obsession over detail. You’re buying the lens.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Future)

So here’s my advice: if there’s a lens you can’t stop thinking about, the one you keep comparing everything else to – buy it.

Don’t wait two years like I did. Don’t talk yourself into the “close enough” option. Because once you finally shoot with the real thing, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it sooner.

