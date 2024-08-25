Why are we so obsessed with cameras that can do absolutely everything?

By
published

Maybe two cameras (or three) are better than one?

Sony A1
(Image credit: Sony)

I’m not picking on the Sony A1 in particular, but it is a good example of a camera designed to be spectacularly good at everything. After all, it has 8K video, 50MP stills, 30fps continuous shooting – it’s an extraordinary technical achievement. It’s perhaps the closest we’ll ever get to the perfect camera. But a lot has happened since the launch of the Sony A1 in 2021, and none of it good for Sony’s powerhouse flagship.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the price. It has come down a little in the UK, but the Sony A1 is still up at its original $6,500 asking price in the US. That’s a heck of a lot of money. You’d better really need all those features because for sure you’re paying for them.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

Related articles