What's better than a successor to the Canon EOS R5? A pair of them!

Canon is planning not one, but two successors to the Canon EOS R5. According to the latest rumblings, we can expect a follow-up to the video-focused R5C in addition to the base R5.

We all know that the original Canon EOS R5 sold like gangbusters, so the reports that a Canon EOS R5 Mark II was in the works came as no big surprise. However, it appears that the Canon EOS R5C – the video-focused version of the camera, with improved overheating performance – was also a big hit. Thus, it seems that a Canon EOS R5C Mark II is also on the cards.

This might corroborate earlier rumors that there would be a pair of R5 successors, though originally it was believed that one of them would be a high-resolution version. (Though this could still be true, as the R5 Mark II might double down on the original Canon EOS R5's 400MP photo capability.)

Either way, it stands to reason that there will be a lot of technological crossover between the proposed camera siblings (as was the case with their predecessors). And that's what's being reported by Canon Rumors:

"We have been told by a source with a good track record that Canon has mentioned that they are working on an EOS R5 C Mark II, and that the original EOS R5 C has exceeded Canon's sales expectations.

"It will obviously 'share a lot of the same hardware' as the Canon EOS R5 Mark II. Though the source claimed that the follow-up was shown as a 2025 product."

