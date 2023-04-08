Were we wrong? Is the Fujifilm X-Pro range about to rise from the dead?!

Back in December 2022, we thought it might all over for the Fujifilm X-Pro range. There hadn’t been a new release since the X-Pro3 in November 2019 and Fujifilm was seemingly focussing its efforts on other camera lines. Now pictures are doing the rounds of an X-Pro3 with new tilt screen arrangement, replacing the unusual hidden design one nobody seemed to love. All this begs the question "Is there an X-Pro3 Mark II on the way, or could even the long-awaited X-Pro4?"

Predicting the end of the Fujifilm X-Pro range, as we did, wasn't silly. After all, we’ve waited four years already. It did feel like Fujifilm had forgotten about their rangefinder system. During that time, we’ve seen the release of the Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab), the Fujifilm X-T5 (opens in new tab)which features Fujifilms new high-resolution 40MP sensor, plus the Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab)and X-H2s (opens in new tab). They were released in very close succession and have a few major differences; a 40MP sensor is found in the X-H2 while the 26MP X-H2S is much more geared towards sport and action with a continuous burst mode of 40fps. A lot of action, but no X-Pros.

According to Fuji Rumours (opens in new tab), Fujifilm Switzerland recently shared a photo of a Fujifilm X-Pro3 showing a typical LCD screen rather than the hidden one. The idea behind the hidden screen on the X-Pro3 was to give photographers a more analog experience. Like old film cameras, it displayed the most basic of information: ISO, on an external screen like a film carton, with the main display folded away. Why Fujifilm Switzerland felt the need to Photoshop a different display onto their X-Pro3 we have no idea but maybe, just maybe, they knew something we don't.

In any case, the Fujifilm Switzerland X-Pro3 (opens in new tab) page has reverted to the X-Pro3 we know.

If the rumors are true and Fujifilm is perhaps working on the next generation in the X-Pro range, we can only guess that it will have the same 40MP CMOS sensor. We'd love to see in-body stabilization and it would be nice to see some improved video specs, too. The hybrid viewfinder is geared more towards street photographers, but with so much weight put on video now, it seems every model needs to have answers for both kinds of creators.

I won't hold my breath for a Fujifilm X-Pro4. If it never happens, I don't think anyone would be that heartbroken about it, but the 3-4 year cycle does hint at 2023. The X-Pro range certainly has an appeal for the hipster photographer, but other than the rangefinder-style, everything you can do with it, you can do with one of the later and greater models

