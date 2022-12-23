Could this be the end of the Fujifilm X-Pro range?

With no sign of the Fujifilm X-Pro4 on the horizon, and rumors that the manufacturer has stopped production of the Fujifilm X-Pro3 (opens in new tab), could this be the end of the line for the beloved rangefinder series?

In the 10 years since Fujifilm released the X-Pro1, it has expanded its range of digital cameras to include the X-T series (Fujifilm X-T5 (opens in new tab)) , the X-H series (Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab)), and its medium format GFX range has introduced brand-defining cameras such as the Fujifilm GFX 100S (opens in new tab). However, with so much attention being placed on other areas of the business, will we ever see a Fujifilm X-Pro4?

In March 2012, Fujifilm released its first rangefinder-style camera – the Fujifilm X-Pro1. It was the company's first vintage-styled digital APS-C camera with interchangeable lenses, and for many it was the camera everyone had been waiting for. Since then two upgrades have been released, the Fujifilm X-Pro2 (opens in new tab) and the Fujifilm X-Pro3 (opens in new tab) – the latter of which became a bit of a love-or-hate camera, though I think that can be said for the whole range.

(Image credit: Fuji Rumors)

Fujifilm wanted the X-Pro3 to be a camera that made you “rely more on your instincts” so, in a bold move, it removed the standard rear screen for a 'hidden' one that you had to flip out. Needless to say, not everyone loved this change.

Although there has been no official announcement from Fujifilm, the X-Pro3 has either been listed as discontinued, temporarily unavailable or awaiting stock in retailers such as B&H in the US and Wex Photo Video in the UK. According to a report (opens in new tab) by Fuji Rumors, Fujifilm may have stopped production of the camera.

One of the reasons for its lack of availability could be to do with the class action lawsuit about the durability of the X-Pro3 (opens in new tab). Or it could just be that people weren’t ready to go backward instead of forward with the camera design. Both the X-T5 and X-H2 are such phenomenal cameras, that perhaps there just isn't the demand for the X-Pro line any longer.

Whatever the case, and whether you loved it or loathed it, we admired Fujifilm for being so daring and experimental with the X-Pro3 – and we would be delighted to see what an X-Pro4 would look like.

