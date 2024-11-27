Well, that didn’t take long – the Sony A1 II is already seeing delays in Japan

Sony Japan issued a notice that early supply of the new flagship camera is limited

Sony a1 II camera with a Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM lens attached held in a person&#039;s hands
The Sony A1 II is seeing limited stock in Japan after the pre-orders exceeded expectations. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Sales of the Sony A1 II weren't live for more than 24 hours before Sony Japan shared an update that supply of the latest flagship mirrorless camera may be limited. On Tuesday, Sony Japan shared a notice stating that the company has received more orders than expected, which may delay the first shipments of the $6,499 / £6,299 / AU$ 10,999 camera for photographers in Japan.

While the newly launched Sony A1 II is the brand’s most advanced mirrorless to date, the launch is more of a modest update than a complete overhaul. The second generation keeps the same sensor but unleashes an even more advanced autofocus system, with my colleague Gareth Bevan describing it as a “predictable yet solid sequel” in his review.

