Sony’s a1 II is a new flagship powerhouse camera with powerful new autofocus

By
published

The all-powerful new Sony a1 II is here – with the future of Sony’s autofocus

Sony A1 II
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has just announced a new crown jewel in its lineup – the Sony a1 II. The latest flagship takes the baton from the original Sony a1 three years after its release and continues Sony’s all-embracing approach to camera design, cramming the best of every technology Sony has at its disposal into this model.

That said, this isn’t the most significant update you’re ever going to see to a flagship camera – the A1 carries a lot over from the previous model, including the excellent 50.1MP sensor, with Sony’s global shutter seemingly solely reserved for the A9 III right now. While other improvements come from the addition of features we have seen debuted in other Sony models since the original a1’s launch – mostly last year’s Sony a9 III.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

Related articles