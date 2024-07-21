Weekly Wash: The 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (July 21)

Canon AI is front-and-center at R1 and R5 Mark II launch

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon has just made the megapixel race redundant. The days of sensors chasing ever-higher pixel counts are done. And cameras are never going to be the same again.

What am I talking about? Let me explain.

The Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II are packed with incredible new tech – none more incredible than the incorporation of in-camera neural network processing, powered by AI and deep learning.

Read more: OH. MY. GOD. Canon's in-camera AI is going to change everything

Canon's EOS R5 Mark II launch coverage

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon has announced its Canon EOS R5 Mark II professional camera, the follow-up to the four-year-old EOS R5 that launched back in July 2020 – and is still widely regarded as one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras ever made. Canon claims the new Mark II model is "the pinnacle of all-round versatility and hybrid creativity".

The EOS R5 Mark II launches in tandem with the new flagship Canon EOS R1, which now sits at the top of Canon's mirrorless hierarchy and takes the mantle as the new flagship. This is important because much of the internal tech is shared between the two – though both also have specific features, design choices and price points that will make them suitable for different professions.

Read more: Canon's EOS R5 Mark II launches with predictive AF, 8K 60p and AI features that will make you green with envy

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gibellini's first medium format offering is here...

(Image credit: Gibellini)

If you're a fan of custom-crafted precision engineering (and who isn't?) then you'll lap up this aluminum-and-gold love letter to medium format.

If you prefer your camera system to make a statement while it takes photographs, an intriguing new entry into the world of modular medium-format cameras might just set your pulse racing. The Gibellini DCG66 is a precision-machined aluminum-and-gold body that’s designed to operate with Hasselblad camera backs and Rodenstock lenses. Made at Gibellini’s factory in Moderna, Italy, each part is checked by Gibellini to ensure it’s within tolerance.

Read more: Made in Italy: Gibellini’s first medium-format offering is a bespoke body for Hasselblad camera backs

We asked, "Can Doug Mill's photo of a bullet be real?"

(Image credit: New York Times photographer Doug Mills / Tweet @spectatorindex)

In the immediate aftermath of the attempted assassination of former president Trump, we asked "Can it be real?" and looked at the facts.

This story has been busy all week – and updated a few times – and, as you can imagine, kept my message account busy too!

Read more: Can Doug Mills’ photo of a bullet and President Trump be real? Yes. Here's how...

As well as deciding whether the picture – so quick to be circulated – is 'Fake news', we took a look at the photographer of the image which is more likely to become the iconic recording of the incident.

Read more: Who is Evan Vucci? The Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer who captured the image of Trump that will probably alter the course of history

The light meter renewed for a digital age

(Image credit: Lit Systems)

The humble light meter has been a photographer's staple in the kit bag for decades – some would argue it was the most valuable piece of equipment.

However, after the migration from analog to digital, its popularity seemed to drop off with the introduction of digital meters in the camera – and with the advent of mirrorless cameras, you get instant feedback as you adjust your exposure. Due to this, even the best light meters on the market never felt the need to evolve much – until now!

Lit Systems has launched a Kickstarter for the Lit Duo 1, dragging the light meter into the modern era by combining 6 essential tools in one pocket-sized device.

Read more: The light meter has just been reinvented!

Interested in any of the brands in this article? Check out our guides to the best Canon cameras, the best Fujifilm cameras, the best Nikon cameras, and the best Sony camera.