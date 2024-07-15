Made in Italy: Gibellini’s first medium-format offering is a bespoke body for Hasselblad camera backs

If you prefer your camera system to make a statement while it takes photographs, an intriguing new entry into the world of modular medium-format cameras might just set your pulse racing. The Gibellini DCG66 is a precision-machined aluminum-and-gold body that’s designed to operate with Hasselblad camera backs and Rodenstock lenses. Made at Gibellini’s factory in Moderna, Italy, each part is checked by Gibellini to ensure it’s within tolerance.

The DCG66 connects the back and the lens, using a delicately engineered calibration system to ensure that the lens’s infinity-focus point and the camera back are perfectly aligned. The DCG66 accepts Hasselblad CFV50c II and CFV100c backs, as well as A12 and A16 film backs; if you’re familiar with Hasselblad systems, it’s essentially designed to be a bespoke alternative to the 907X body – one that enables you to use non-Hasselblad lenses.

You can order a complete kit of Gibellini body (here with custom titanium handle), Hasselblad CFV100c body and Rodenstock 50mm f/4 lens (Image credit: Gibellini)

The body’s GC (Gibellini Camera) lens mount is compatible with Rodenstock’s acclaimed HR Digaron lenses. The company fits a flange to each lens that enables it to lock swiftly into place on the DCG66 body. For each additional lens you want to use, you can order a lens mount flange; Gibellini can make custom-sized flanges for selected other lenses on request.

Once the lens is attached, the GFC (Gibellini Focusing Calibration) system enables you to fine-tune the distance between the lens and the sensor plane in the camera back. If you opt to buy the lens and back from Gibellini as a complete kit with the DCG66, the company does the calibration for you.

There’s a choice of materials for the handle if the default black polymer and leather design doesn’t suit: you could instead select aluminum, walnut, clear polymer, or titanium, each with an integrated shutter button for use with digital backs or a shutter cable release for film-based backs.

Gibellini makes the DCG66 body and handles, available in a choice of materials, from its factory in Moderna (Image credit: Gibellini)

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, Gibellini is best-known for its large-format cameras, including a limited-edition bellows camera it made in collaboration with luxury car designer Horacio Pagani. The complete Launch Edition package of DCG66 body, Hasselblad CFV100c back and Rodenstock HR Digaron 50mm f/4 lens is available for €15,100 plus sales tax (around $16,460 or £18,060) for your country of residence.

If you already own a compatible Hasselblad back and prefer to assemble your own configuration, the DCG66 body with black polymer handle is €2,990 plus sales tax (around $3,260 or £2,500); each flange for a Rodenstock HR Digaron lens is €494 plus sales tax (around $540 or £415), with prices for custom lens flanges available on request.

