Made in Italy: Gibellini’s first medium-format offering is a bespoke body for Hasselblad camera backs

By
published

Lovers of custom-crafted precision engineering should lap up this aluminum-and-gold love letter to medium-format

Gibellini DCG66 medium-format body
(Image credit: Gibellini)

If you prefer your camera system to make a statement while it takes photographs, an intriguing new entry into the world of modular medium-format cameras might just set your pulse racing. The Gibellini DCG66 is a precision-machined aluminum-and-gold body that’s designed to operate with Hasselblad camera backs and Rodenstock lenses. Made at Gibellini’s factory in Moderna, Italy, each part is checked by Gibellini to ensure it’s within tolerance.

The DCG66 connects the back and the lens, using a delicately engineered calibration system to ensure that the lens’s infinity-focus point and the camera back are perfectly aligned. The DCG66 accepts Hasselblad CFV50c II and CFV100c backs, as well as A12 and A16 film backs; if you’re familiar with Hasselblad systems, it’s essentially designed to be a bespoke alternative to the 907X body – one that enables you to use non-Hasselblad lenses.

Richard Hill

