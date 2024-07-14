Can Doug Mills’ photo of a bullet and President Trump be real? Yes. Here's how...

By
published

New York Times photographer Doug Mills caught this image appearing to show a bullet passing President Trump. Is it real?

Picture of bullet passing Donald Trump
(Image credit: New York Times photographer Doug Mills / Tweet @spectatorindex)

This morning the world is looking at a picture by Doug Mills, a New York Times photographer, which appears to show a blurred trail of a bullet having passed President Trump or clipped his ear.

Many will be asking themselves "Is it possible to take a picture of a bullet in flight?" The short answer is "Yes", so there is no reason to assume Mills image is a fake.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

