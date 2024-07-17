Canon's EOS R5 Mark II launches with predictive AF, 8K 60p and AI features that will make you green with envy

By
published

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is packed to the brim with AI features, scarily-accurate autofocus 8K 60p video

Flyaround animation of the Canon EOS R5 Mark II
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has announced its Canon EOS R5 Mark II professional camera, the follow-up to the four-year-old EOS R5 that launched back in July 2020 – and is still widely regarded as one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras ever made. Canon claims the new Mark II model is "the pinnacle of all-round versatility and hybrid creativity".

The EOS R5 Mark II launches in tandem with the new flagship Canon EOS R1, which now sits at the top of Canon's mirrorless hierarchy and takes the mantle as the new flagship. This is important because much of the internal tech is shared between the two – though both also have specific features, design choices and price points that will make them suitable for different professions.

Image 1 of 6
Canon EOS R5 Mark II
(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 5
Canon EOS R5 Mark II
(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 2
Canon Battery Grip BG-R20 BG-R20EP CF-R20EP
(Image credit: Future)

