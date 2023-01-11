Want to try Snap Cam? Get this "Snapchat Camera" download before it's gone!

By Hannah Rooke
published

Snap Cam enables you to add filters to streaming services like Twitch – but it's coming to an end very soon

Snap Cam
(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Today I really proved my age, which is worrying – I’m only 28. I know that isn’t old, but when you don’t know the difference between Snapchat and Snap Camera you start to feel it. Turns out Snap Camera is a desktop app created by Snapchat, but designed to be used by streamers who want to apply filter effects to their videos. 

When used in conjunction with one of the best cameras for streaming (opens in new tab), Snap Cam can add quirky effects to your video calls or live streams. It can be used with streaming sites such as Twitch, which is popular among gamers, or specific streaming software such as OBS Studio. It enables you to apply a filter to your video that can make you look like a Disney character, an alien or even a potato, depending on what mood you’re feeling in. 

There are hundreds of filters to choose from, which many of you will recognize if you've used the disappearing photo app. I haven’t used Snapchat properly since 2017; when it was first released in 2011 I loved it, but these days the interface looks so messy and it has so many functions, I simply can't be bothered with it. 

Ever fancied looking like Mr Bean? This is the filter for you – I'd like to see anyone keep a straight face with this on in a meeting! (Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

While Snap Cam might be a bit of fun, it’s not something I would ever go out of my way to use. It feels clunky and, while it might suit those who prefer to operate from a laptop, I think most of the Snapchat demographic is more likely to want to use a phone anyway. 

However, it would seem that Snap Cam doesn’t have too long left; on January 25 it will no longer be available to use or download. Instead, users will be able to continue applying quirky lenses using Snapchat for Web. You can still connect with your contacts, send messages, pictures and videos, but images and footage will be in portrait orientation – just as if you were using a phone. 

