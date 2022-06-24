Want a vintage Leica without spending $15 million? Look at this stunning replica!

By published

Save $15 million and wait for the Leica Barnack replica from Light Lens Lab

Leica Barnack Replica
(Image credit: Light Lens Lab)

I am sure by now we have all heard of the record breaking $15 million Leica (opens in new tab) that was sold at auction earlier this month? Anyway, rumor site Photo Rumors (opens in new tab), has just posted a set of images that showcase Light Lens Lab are making a prototype replica of this world-recording-breaking Leica Barnack camera.

(Image credit: Light Lens Lab)

The images shown so far showcase a wonderful brass and possibly magnesium camera body with vintage style lens attached. The bottom plate also shows a Abrahamson-style rapid winder, which was designed to give the photographer rapid film advance, than the traditional lever stoke , commonly found on film cameras.

Light Lens Lab has become increasingly popular over the years for creating impressive replicas of Leica legendary glass. However, this camera is simply a prototype at this stage, but what a marvel it would be to have a new film camera on the market that resembles the Leica shot by some of your idols. 

In a recent talk with fstoppers (opens in new tab), David Chen, the distributor for North America said:

"We are working on our current productions of the ELCAN 50mm f/2 and 35mm f/2 eight element, and have more projects, such as the Hologon 15mm f/8 and other lenses, that we need to produce before diving into this camera." 

As to the film advance, Chen said "three different styles will ne released: one for the M4-P, one for the M1, M2 and M3 bodies, as well as one for Barnack bodies."

It is wonderful to see a company trying to bring these camera of the past back with a new lease of life, but sticking to the traditional cameras as much as they can. I am sure there are many Leica fans out there that would love to own a Barnack style camera, without the world record beating price tag!

Read more:

Best Leica cameras (opens in new tab)
Leica MP Titanium (opens in new tab)
Leica M-A review (opens in new tab)
Best Leica M lenses (opens in new tab)
What are good cameras for photography (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles