Want a vintage Leica without spending $15 million? Look at this stunning replica!

I am sure by now we have all heard of the record breaking $15 million Leica (opens in new tab) that was sold at auction earlier this month? Anyway, rumor site Photo Rumors (opens in new tab), has just posted a set of images that showcase Light Lens Lab are making a prototype replica of this world-recording-breaking Leica Barnack camera.

(Image credit: Light Lens Lab)

The images shown so far showcase a wonderful brass and possibly magnesium camera body with vintage style lens attached. The bottom plate also shows a Abrahamson-style rapid winder, which was designed to give the photographer rapid film advance, than the traditional lever stoke , commonly found on film cameras.

Light Lens Lab has become increasingly popular over the years for creating impressive replicas of Leica legendary glass. However, this camera is simply a prototype at this stage, but what a marvel it would be to have a new film camera on the market that resembles the Leica shot by some of your idols.

In a recent talk with fstoppers (opens in new tab), David Chen, the distributor for North America said:

"We are working on our current productions of the ELCAN 50mm f/2 and 35mm f/2 eight element, and have more projects, such as the Hologon 15mm f/8 and other lenses, that we need to produce before diving into this camera."

As to the film advance, Chen said "three different styles will ne released: one for the M4-P, one for the M1, M2 and M3 bodies, as well as one for Barnack bodies."

It is wonderful to see a company trying to bring these camera of the past back with a new lease of life, but sticking to the traditional cameras as much as they can. I am sure there are many Leica fans out there that would love to own a Barnack style camera, without the world record beating price tag!

Read more:

Best Leica cameras (opens in new tab)

Leica MP Titanium (opens in new tab)

Leica M-A review (opens in new tab)

Best Leica M lenses (opens in new tab)

What are good cameras for photography (opens in new tab)