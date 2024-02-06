Vloggers heap praise on DJI Osmo Pocket 3 firmware update which saves memory

A new feature in the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is really earning praise from creators like, and not because it changes the quality of the image, but because it has the potential to save storage and editing by allowing you to immediately delete a shot rather than save it when you stop recording.

DJI are calling this the 'cancel recording' function, and all you need to do is press and hold the Shutter/Record button (it doesn't work in Timelapse, Motionlapse and Webcam modes, though I'm surprised DJI felt the need to point the last of these out!) I can see why something like this would be useful as you usually know pretty soon whether you want to use a shot or not, and being able to long-press the shutter saves a few moments of fiddling with the menus to delete a clip.

There are other changes in this update, V01.03.0502 if you're counting, as explained in the release notes, including:

Assorted improvements for the Mic 2 transmitter including auto power off and 'optimized' Mic 2 transmitter gain.

Support for setting the audio channel in the Built-in Mic Audio Backup function.

Panning the joystick is flipped in selfie mode so it feels more natural.

If you've got a Pocket 3, just connect your battery grip (if you have one), then open your Mimo app (the control app) and connect to the camera – you'll see a yellow firmware notification inviting you to 'Tap to update.'

Something really striking is how much Volggers have lined up to lavish praise the new feature. From Tamara Gabriel (her post on the subject is shown below), through Otto Julian, Gemini Connect, and more.

Cynics would mention that any firmware update is an opportunity for these content creators to post about their assorted related products, but the quantity and nature of these videos feel pretty genuine.

