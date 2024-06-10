Viltrox unleashes the big Ka-LUNA

It wasn't too long ago when we heard whispers of a large cine superzoom lens from Viltrox when an image of the lens taken at a trade show started doing the rounds. We now have more information about the lens as it is officially announced at Cine Gear Expo 2024.

The Viltrox Luna 30-300mm T4.0 Zoom 10X will be released 'soon', and will set you back a not inconsiderable $65,000 (approximately £50,000 / AU$100,000). Created by Viltrox as a statement lens, it is designed to show the optical quality of the highest level; a statement that would see it ranked among the best cine lenses on the market.

It's T4.0, rather than F4.0 because the light transmittance through the optics has been scientifically measured, as is usual with cine lenses – this process itself isn't cheap which is why 'F' is the more common measure.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

Despite the Luna 30-300mm's similar white appearance to Viltrox's Epic Series of anamorphic cine lenses, the Luna is not anamorphic in design. It is also substantially larger than other Viltrox cine lenses, and weighs approximately 15kg!

The giant cine superzoom provides users with a 10x optical zoom from 30 to 300mm, covering a full-frame sensor and an image circle of 46.5mm, with Viltrox stating that there is no vignetting across the entire focal range. The large image circle also ensures full coverage of larger formats such as RED VV and Arri LF.

One of the most important attributes of cine lenses is consistency, and the constant T4 aperture provides this across the enormous focal range. The aperture ensures consistent brightness and depth of field, and with 8 aperture blades, provides smooth and pleasing bokeh.

With such a wide focal range, it offers an extremely versatile option for filmmakers, meaning you can capture wide and tight shots without the need to change lenses. This also means not having to readjust gimbals and stabilizers as it can all be captured with one lens.

The one lens also provides consistency in color and character when capturing scenes, ensuring a smooth and uniform editing process.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

Other features of note include an adjustable flange focal distance, parfocal design, stable focus, smooth zooming, magnetic filter attachment, and an integrated handle with a 3/8" threaded base.

According to a report from News Shooter, this lens is aimed at wildlife and sports shooters, and due to its incredibly versatile and fast-paced nature, it's easy to see why.

The same report also mentions two further cine zoom lenses scheduled from Viltrox – a 22-222mm T2.8 and a 42-420mm T5.6. No official statement has been made on these lenses but rumors suggest more information later this year.

Viltrox has stated that the Viltrox Luna 30-300mm T4.0 Zoom 10X lens will be available soon, the best estimate is within the next couple of months, for the price of $65,000 | £50,000 | AU$100,000.

