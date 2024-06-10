Viltrox unleashes the big Ka-LUNA

By
published

Viltrox unveils more about its new 30-300mm T4 superzoom cine lens!

Viltrox Luna 30-300mm T4.0 Zoom 10X
(Image credit: Viltrox)

It wasn't too long ago when we heard whispers of a large cine superzoom lens from Viltrox when an image of the lens taken at a trade show started doing the rounds. We now have more information about the lens as it is officially announced at Cine Gear Expo 2024.

The Viltrox Luna 30-300mm T4.0 Zoom 10X will be released 'soon', and will set you back a not inconsiderable $65,000 (approximately £50,000 / AU$100,000). Created by Viltrox as a statement lens, it is designed to show the optical quality of the highest level; a statement that would see it ranked among the best cine lenses on the market. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

