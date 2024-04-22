It's official: Viltrox will make GIANT new super-zoom lens, at an unbelievable price

By Ben Andrews
published

The Viltrox 30-300mm T4 was teased in March, but now we know it'll launch next year

Viltrox 30-300mm T4 cine lens
(Image credit: Newsshooter)

In March this year we reported on a giant superzoom cine lens being teased by Viltrox. Well now it seems this lens is no prototype/mock-up, as it's now in pre-production and due to go on sale in early-mid 2025.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

