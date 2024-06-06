Epic by name, epic by nature: Viltrox unveils two new anamorphic cine lenses

The Cine Gear Expo 2024 kicked off yesterday in LA and has been showcasing the latest and greatest cine lenses, cinema cameras and everything in-between.

This has certainly been the case for Viltrox, as it has unveiled a host of new cine products including two new optics for its Epic Series – a professional range of anamorphic lenses.

The two new entries are the Viltrox Epic Anamorphic 100mm T2.0 1.33X Cine Lens and the Viltrox Epic Anamorphic 25mm T2.0 1.33X Cine Lens. These will add to the existing lineup that currently includes the beloved 35mm, 50mm and 75mm primes.

The Viltrox Epic Anamorphic 25mm (left) and 100mm (right) T2.0 1.33X Cine Lenses (Image credit: Viltrox)

The 25mm and 100mm are currently only available for the PL mount, in a kit combo or individually. However, the 35mm, 50mm and 75mm were initially just released for PL before getting L and E mount versions at a later date – so it may well be that the new lenses will follow suit.

Although the mount options may change throughout the range, the features and lens specifications do not, and they are packed full of impressive offerings that go above and beyond Viltrox's current lines.

The full-frame lenses enable videographers to capture the artistic anamorphic characteristics with the optical quality of a spherical lens. The anamorphic properties provide a wider field of view and the ultimate 2.35:1 widescreen capture, for the classic cinematic aesthetic.

The current Viltrox Epic range (Image credit: Viltrox)

Above: A sample video of the lenses in action

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of the important features of cine lenses is that they remain consistent throughout the range, meaning that changing focal lengths will not alter the look of the captured image. This is true for the Epic series with a 1.33x constant squeeze factor, ensuring a consistent image distortion ratio.

The keyword, consistency, continues with the constant T2 aperture design, which offers beautiful bokeh and oval light spots while offering excellent low light performance, and the color science that creates "a delicate and soft image with retro charm".

The 25mm and 100mm do vary in size from the rest of the existing Epic lenses, but the gear position and focus rings remain in the same place – meaning they can seamlessly be swapped into rigs without changing the focus pull position.

Other notable features include HD nano and waterproof coatings, compatibility with a 95mm matte box, "zero" focus breathing and a 0.8M gear pitch.

The Viltrox Epic Anamorphic 25mm and 100mm T2.0 1.33X Cine Lenses are available now individually for $3,999 / £3,190 / AU$6,133 or $7,759 / £6,190 / AU$11,900 in a kit. Each lens comes in a special protective case, ensuring strong protection and resistance to pressure.

Today's best Viltrox EPIC Anamorphic 25mm T2.0 1.33x lens and Viltrox EPIC Anamorphic 100mm T2.0 1.33x lens deals No price information Check Amazon

You may also be interested in our guides to the best cine lenses, the best anamorphic lenses, and the best camera for filmmaking.