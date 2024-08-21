Viltrox has a new Sony-fit version of budget-priced AF 56mm f/1.7. Already on sale in NIkon Z and Fujifilm X mount, the lens is designed for use with APS-C cameras - and as such offers an effective focal length of 85mm – making it a great lens for portrait photography.
Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7 is now available for Sony cameras
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Related articles
- Samyang is cooking up a new pancake lens for Sony photographers
- Will DJI take on Sony, Nikon and Canon with a new mirrorless camera? It would be the BIGGEST news in the camera world for years IF true!
- Nikon introduces new features to 5 Nikkor Z-mount lenses via firmware
- Thypoch reveals its retro-styled 50mm f/1.4 lens for Leica rangefinder cameras