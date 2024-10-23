Top 50 best-selling cameras revealed: is yours on the list?

The Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit takes the top spot – and also 2nd place in its white variation

Japanese consumer electronics trade body BCN Retail has released its point-of-sale data for the camera market for September in its BCN Ranking report. The monthly report is a paid service for corporations that allows interested parties to see the actual sales volume of a wide variety of digital home appliance products.

Based on that data, the organization has published its top 50 best-selling cameras. the list includes both standalone camera bodies and those that come in kit form bundled with lenses or other accessories. Different color variations also get individual entries on the list – with non-black variants noted in brackets.

The main takeaway from the report is that Sony has fared best for the month, with a total of 16 camera bundles making the top 50. In second place is Canon with 14 cameras and kits, and Nikon makes third place, with nine products on the list. FujiFilm and Olympus tied for fourth place with four apiece, while the remaining three cameras in the top 50 were from Panasonic. No other manufacturers made the top 50.

It's a tale of the times that the vast majority of cameras were mirrorless, with only one DSLR making the list – the Nikon D7500 in 37th place. The D7500 was actually discontinued several months ago, although there is clearly still stock in the supply chain.

Here's the list in full (with the numbers in brackets denoting last month's position).

Canon R50 double lens kit (2nd place) Canon R50 (White) double lens kit (3rd place) Canon R10 with 18-150mm lens (1st place) Sony ZV-E10II double lens kit (5th place) Sony A6400 double lens kit (11th place) Sony ZV-E10 with double kit lens (8th place) Panasonic G100 with kit lens (10th place) Canon Kiss X10 double lens kit (12th place) Sony ZV-E01II with kit lens (9th place) Sony A6400 (Silver) double lens kit (19th place) Sony ZV-E10 with powerzoom kit lens (4th place) Sony ZV-E10 (White) with powerzoom kit lens (outside top 50) Canon R50 with 18-45mm lens (30th place) Canon R100 double lens kit (21st place) Canon R50 (White) with 18-45mm lens (18th place) Nikon Z50 double lens kit (15th place) Nikon Z fc (Silver) with 16-50mm kit lens (14th place) Canon R6II (40th place) FujiFilm X-T5 (Silver) with kit lens (20th place) Olympus E-P7 (Silver) with double kit lens (6th place) Canon R100 with kit lens (outside top 50) Nikon Z fc (Silver) with 28mm kit lens (49th place) Sony A6700 with kit lens (24th place) Sony ZV-E10II body only (outside top 50) Panasonic G100 (33rd place) Fujifilm X-T50 (Silver) (25th place) Sony ZV-E10II (White) lens kit (17th place) Canon RP with 24-105mm lens (37th place) Olympus E-P7 (White) with double kit lens (13th place) Olympus E-P7 (Silver) with kit lens (32th place) Sony A7cII (29th place) Canon R10 with kit lens (43th place) Nikon Z30 double lens kit (7th place) Fujifilm X-T50 with kit lens (22th place) Canon R5II (39th place) Nikon Z fc with 16-50mm kit lens (outside top 50) Nikon D7500 with kit lens (outside top 50) Sony A7cII with kit lens (27th place) Nikon Zf with 40mm lens (42th place) Olympus E-M10IV (Silver) with double zoom kit (outside top 50) Canon R6II with kit lens (outside top 50) Sony A6700 body only (48th place) Canon R8 (44th place) FujiFilm X-T5 with kit lens (35th place) Sony ZV-E10 (White) with powerzoom kit lens (26th place) Sony A7cII (Silver) (28th place) Nikon Z8 (23th place) Sony A7IV (outside top 50) Panasonic G100 vlog kit (50th place) Nikon Z fc with 28mm kit lens (was out of top 50)

