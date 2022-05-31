Today only: Save $400 off the SmallHD 7in touchscreen camera monitor

If you're in the market for a shiny new monitor for your cinema camera and want one that can handle the abuse of the day-to-day to solo filmmaking and also offer touchscreen capabilities or even offer total camera control with your RED Komodo for instance. If the answer is yes then this 7" on-camera monitor (opens in new tab) from SmallHD is just the thing to help you make great feature films and documentaries, and even better that for today only B&H have a $400 (opens in new tab)saving!

The Cine 7 monitor from SmallHD supports a signal up to UHD 4K HDMI output as well as various HD and SD formats via one full-size HDMI input, one HDMI output, one 3G-SDI input, and one 3G-SDI selectable input/output. The monitor also supports cross conversion from HDMI to SDI and from SDI to HDMI - so you can use this monitor with any cinema rig from the likes of Sony, Panasonic, RED, Arri and more.

The RED RCP2 control software included in this deal loads onto the monitor and allows you to control camera functions on your RED camera such as run/stop, status, timecode, lens control, playback, menu control, and more, all via the Cine 7 touchscreen. The included control cables allow the monitor to connect to the camera.

The Cine 7 features a bright 1800 nits, 322 ppi, 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD touchscreen with 3D LUT compatibility. Using the intuitive PageOS 4, you can turn on and save pages of various monitoring tools and focusing aids with a finger tap and swtich between them with ease. At the rear of the monitor, an L-series mount battery mount enables you to power the unit.

This is the monitor that can run on all devices and offer you brilliant camera control on your RED Komodo with included licence or Arri with a separate licence, and if you don't hove those cameras now it can still be used as a fantastic monitor until your career takes off and you end up looking at RED or Arri. Now with a $400 discount at B&H (opens in new tab) it is a great by for any filmmaker.

