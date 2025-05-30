Viltrox launches its third and best 7in on-camera monitor yet (and it still costs under $300)

With on-camera monitors becoming increasingly popular with vidomakers and photographers, Viltrox has launched yet another seven-inch screen to give you a bigger view as you frame and review your shots.

Just recently, Viltrox launched the DC-L1 and DC-L2 (see our review here) – two budget-priced models with the principal different between the two being that the DC-L2 offered more pro-level SDI connection sockets.

Now, Viltrox is offering a more premium model - the DC-A1 - with a higher resolution screen that offers a significantly brighter image. Its IPS touchscreen offers 1920x1080 Full HD resolution and a remarkable 2800 nits brightness. But amazingly the top model in this new range still retails for under US$300.

Viltrox DC-A1 in use (Image credit: Viltrox)

The new screen supports input and output via lossless, high-definition HDMI 2.0 in 4K resolution at 60Hz. It supports a range of pro tools 3D LUT, gyroscope, focus peaking, false color, anamorphic de-squeeze, and more. Its custom LUT import capability claims to enable seamless color consistency, from on-set monitoring to post-production.

The screen is supplied with carrying case, tilt and swivel mount, NF-F550 battery, quick-release sunhood, screen protector, and cables. It is on sale now for $280/£269.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Viltrox on-screen monitors compared Header Cell - Column 0 DC-A1 DC-L1 DC-L2 Screen size 7in touchscreen 7in touchscreen 7in touchscreen Resolution 1920x1080 1280x800 1280x800 Brightness 2800 nits 600 nits 600 nits Connectivity HDMI 2.0 HDMI HDMI & SDI Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3

