Viltrox launches its third and best 7in on-camera monitor yet (and it still costs under $300)
With on-camera monitors becoming increasingly popular with vidomakers and photographers, Viltrox has launched yet another seven-inch screen to give you a bigger view as you frame and review your shots.
Just recently, Viltrox launched the DC-L1 and DC-L2 (see our review here) – two budget-priced models with the principal different between the two being that the DC-L2 offered more pro-level SDI connection sockets.
Now, Viltrox is offering a more premium model - the DC-A1 - with a higher resolution screen that offers a significantly brighter image. Its IPS touchscreen offers 1920x1080 Full HD resolution and a remarkable 2800 nits brightness. But amazingly the top model in this new range still retails for under US$300.
The new screen supports input and output via lossless, high-definition HDMI 2.0 in 4K resolution at 60Hz. It supports a range of pro tools 3D LUT, gyroscope, focus peaking, false color, anamorphic de-squeeze, and more. Its custom LUT import capability claims to enable seamless color consistency, from on-set monitoring to post-production.
The screen is supplied with carrying case, tilt and swivel mount, NF-F550 battery, quick-release sunhood, screen protector, and cables. It is on sale now for $280/£269.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|DC-A1
DC-L1
DC-L2
Screen size
|7in touchscreen
|7in touchscreen
|7in touchscreen
Resolution
1920x1080
1280x800
1280x800
Brightness
2800 nits
600 nits
600 nits
|Connectivity
|HDMI 2.0
|HDMI
|HDMI & SDI
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
