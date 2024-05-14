Thypoch brings its retro lenses to Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, & Fuji X camera mounts

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 and 35mm f/1.4 lenses are no longer reserved just for Leica M users

Thypoch Simera lenses on Canon R and Nikon Z camera bodies
(Image credit: Thypoch)

Newly-formed lens manufacturer Thypoch has revealed that its first two lenses will now be available in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fujfilm X and Sony E mounts. 

Its Simera 28mm f/1.4 ASPH and Simera 35mm f/1.4 ASPH were the company's first-ever products, but were only available in Leica M mount when they initially went on sale last year.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

