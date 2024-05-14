Thypoch brings its retro lenses to Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, & Fuji X camera mounts

Newly-formed lens manufacturer Thypoch has revealed that its first two lenses will now be available in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fujfilm X and Sony E mounts.

Its Simera 28mm f/1.4 ASPH and Simera 35mm f/1.4 ASPH were the company's first-ever products, but were only available in Leica M mount when they initially went on sale last year.

The appeal of these manual focus primes is in their retro styling, which will doubtlessly make them particularly popular with users of traditionally styled mirrorless models such as the Nikon Zf and the Fujifilm X-T5.

Both lenses are available in a silver or black finish for Nikon, Canon, and Fujifilm users (but not for Sony shooters), giving you even more choice as to how retro you want your optics to look.

Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 ASPH (Image credit: Thypoch)

The Simera 28mm f/1.4 Asph features a 14-blade diaphragm and weights around 350g (the exact weight depends on the mount). With a minimum focus of 0.4m (1.4 ft), the lens has a 49mm filter ring and is constructed from 11 elements in seven groups.

Thypoch Simera 35mm f/1.4 ASPH (Image credit: Thypoch)

The Simera 35mm f/1.4 Asph, meanwhile, is constructed from nine elements in five groups and weighs approximately 300g (mount dependent). It again uses a 14-blade iris mechanism and has a 49mm front filter thread. Its minimum focus distance is 0.45m (1.5ft).

The new versions of the Thypoch Simera 35mm f/1.4 & 28mm f/1.4 will retail for $649 / £655 each - the same cost as for the Leica M-mount versions – and will be supplied with a metal lens hood. The Nikon Z versions of the lenses will go on sale first on May 20. Sony FE, Canon RF and Fujifilm X versions will be available from mid-June.