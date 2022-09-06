Hand-carved case for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max released – for $2k!

Apple's anticipated iPhone 14 range of smartphones hasn't even been announced yet, but already manufacturers are already ready to launch a host of new accessories for the devices when they hit the market.

For 2022's Apple event, we expect to see the company unveil the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab). And when users buy this new smartphone, they'll also need a new case to protect their expensive investment. Most people with an iPhone for photography (opens in new tab) will use an iPhone case to keep it safe from dents and drops, but I can't imagine that most people will be spending more on one than the original phone price.

Golden Concept – a luxury Swedish brand that creates high-quality and high-price cases for Apple products – has announced the release of a limited-edition iPhone 14 case sporting a tiger's face to celebrate the launch. Costing $1,999.

Why the price? The Golden Concept Tiger Edition case is limited to 99 pieces, and there will be a number engraved on each case (a bit like a limited edition print). Featuring a tiger’s face on the reverse, you'll only be able to buy it for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Construction-wise, the cases are made from a carbon composite, which Golden Concept claims is "200 times stronger than steel."

The CEO and Founder of Golden Concept, Puia Shamsossadati, commented on why a tiger was chosen for the design. “Tigers are an animal of great significance in many world cultures: in Chinese mythology, they are often portrayed as guardian spirits, and still today are symbols of strength and courage as well as good fortune. We wanted to pay tribute to this incredible animal, and we feel that the virtues it stands for will resonate with many of our customers, who themselves are from many different places and cultures.”

You'll need good fortune in more ways than one to own the Golden Concept Tiger Edition, as it's a luxury product at a very luxury price! If you do find yourself with an iPhone 14 Pro and still have the cash to spare, the limited edition case is available for pre-order on Golden Concept’s website (opens in new tab) from September 7.