Trump Organization reveals its first camera phone, made for "real Americans"

The Trump Organization, the company behind Donald Trump's business portfolio, has surprised the world by launching a new cell phone and a wireless service plan to accompany it. The phone, called the Trump T1 is said to be priced at $499, and for that you get a triple-camera array comprising a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP front-facing selfie camera sits within the 6.78-inch, 120HZ AMOLED screen, while the phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery capable of 20W fast charging. Little is known about the chipset running the phone, but it's been disclosed that it'll have 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD. A 3.5mm audio socket is also said to be present, and in-keeping with Trump's personal design aesthetic, the T1 will come in one color: gold.

(Image credit: The Trump Organization)

But the main selling point with the Trump T1 is that it's marketed as being "made in the USA". This makes sense, as it'd be rather ironic if it was imported from China and therefore liable to Trump's own import tariffs. However, it's difficult to conceive of how the T1 could actually be built in the US for such a (relatively) low retail price, given the lack of available domestic manufacturing facilities. For context, one of the few existing manufacturers of US-made phones - Purism - produces a handset called the Liberty Phone, but this will set you back a cool $1,999. People more cynical than us might question whether the Trump T1 is actually just a generic Chinese handset clad in a gold casing, with the Trump branding potentially being applied in the USA? Initial renders of the phone show an obviously iPhone-inspired camera array, though considering each lens appears identical in the image, we'd expect the final look of the T1 to differ from these renders.

(Image credit: The Trump Organization)

In addition to the T1 phone, The Trump Organization has also launched a new wireless service plan. Named The 47 Plan, it costs $47.45 per month, in reference to Donald Trump being the 47th and 45th US president. This is not an entirely new service provider, but merely an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that rides on established networks like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Included in the service price is unlimited data, talk time and texts, along with free international calling to more than 100 countries. There's also 24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America, telehealth services (including virtual medical care, mental health support, and easy ordering and delivery for prescription medications). The plan is said to involve "no contracts" and "no credit check".

If you want to be first to receive a Trump T1 phone, you can pre-order one now, with deliveries allegedly commencing in September 2025.