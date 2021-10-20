The third installment of the Nikon teaser trailers for the upcoming Z9 sets out its stall as a sports powerhouse, showing off sophisticated people-tracking abilities, and the ability to keep the focus on fast-moving vehicles too.

The first teaser trailer for the Nikon Z9 revealed a quirky flip out screen in a fashion photography focussed video, while the second Z9 teaser had a wildlife theme and showed the camera to be capable of shooting lengthy videos, seemingly without suffering from the overheating issues that plaque some competitor cameras.

Still from the latest Nikon Z9 teaser video (Image credit: Nikon)

In this third 30-second trailer, we're treated to a series of sports sequences, opening with an athlete taking a run-up for the long jump. It then switches to a dirt bike thundering down a track, with a yellow focus reticle keeping the autofocus firmly on the front of the speeding vehicle.

Still from the latest Nikon Z9 teaser video (Image credit: Nikon)

• Read more: Best Nikon Z lenses

A tennis player is up next, with eye-AF trained on her eye as she leaps to return a shot, and then the action switches to a field of hurdlers, unwaveringly picking out the target amongst a crowded field as he makes his way over the hurdles.

Still from the latest Nikon Z9 teaser video (Image credit: Nikon)

Next we have racing cars, with the camera training its focus on the lead car's left-hand headlights, seamlessly switching to the other side as it rounds a corner and suggesting that the eye-AF system is capable of tracking more than just eyes.

Still from the latest Nikon Z9 teaser video (Image credit: Nikon)

Then we're on the football pitch, with the camera tracking a player as he weaves through the opposition, before finally switching back to our original long jumper, tracked as he approaches his take off with eye AF and, as he makes the leap, the machine gun-like sound of rapid-fire continuous shutter fades us out. It was too quick to count exactly how fast, but it's a lot of frames per second…

Still from the latest Nikon Z9 teaser video (Image credit: Nikon)

Read more:

Best Nikon cameras

Best Nikon Z lenses

Best Nikon standard zoom lenses

Best full-frame mirrorless cameras

Best sports cameras