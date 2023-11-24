The deal on this f/0.95 lens is so good, I just bought one for myself!

How do you know a Black Friday deal is good? When the person writing about the deal ends up buying one for himself! That's the case here, with $300 off the Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 II lens at B&H – such a good deal on such a unique lens that I simply couldn't resist it.

How did this come about? Well, I was out shooting with the DSLR version of this lens, the Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95, which I absolutely love… and interestingly enough, it's also on sale, with a $200 discount right now!

Anyway, I was taking photos across London's Southbank with the lens adapted to a mirrorless camera. I knew that the RF / Z / L / E mount versions were about half the weight, so I thought I'd check it out how much lighter it was – and that's when I saw that it had been reduced to just $499. At that price, there was no question it was going in my cart!

Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 III | was $799 | now $499

SAVE $300 Designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras using the RF / Z / L / E mounts, this fully manual lens delivers the kind of razor-thin depth of field you've always dreamed of, perfect for portraiture and extreme-low light shooting.

Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 | was $799 | now $599

SAVE $200 Designed for Canon DSLRs, but adapts perfectly to EOS R cameras. This is one of the most premium-feeling lenses I've ever used – heavy, hefty, and with a focus ring that makes it so much fun to nail focus at f/0.95!

My recent shooting trip reminded me just how much I love shooting with this lens. Shooting with manual focus completely changes the way you engage with your photography; turning the focus ring until the sharpness bites is such a visceral experience – and doing so with the added challenge of a razor-thin f/0.95 depth of field, and the added reward of the same thing, makes it even more enjoyable. As does the ability to shoot while the sun goes down!

The 50mm f/0.95 DSLR lens is one of my favorite lenses ever. Obviously wide open it's not as sharp as an L-series lens, but that's absolutely perfect for portraiture where you want to flatter your subject (not bring out all the imperfections in the skin). Take a look at one of my favorite shots below to see why I dig it!

It should speak for itself that I love my experience shooting with this lens so much that I just shelled out my own cash for the mirrorless version. Whichever lens you're looking at, $499 or $599 for the ability to shoot f/0.95 images is an absolute bargain!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

