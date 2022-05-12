The Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 are bringing APS-C to the RF mount

It is thought that Canon will soon announce the Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10 with APS-C sensor

If the latest rumors are correct, it looks like Canon will soon announce the Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10, two mirrorless models with APS-C sensors. But what's more interesting is that these could be a direct replacement for the Canon EOS 7D Mark II and Canon EOS 90D, respectively. That's all according to news site CanonWatch, who think we could have an official announcement as soon as 24 May!

We've heard more speculation around the EOS R7, and first started reporting on the model back in 2020. Even then, it was thought to be a replacement for the Canon EOS 7D line. And this makes sense – Canon has been focusing on its EOS R line-up for some time, and a mirrorless version of the EOS 7D II could definitely attract pro photographers who want the reach of an APS-C sensor (and a more affordable body).

When the Canon EOS R was launched in 2018, there weren't many RF lenses to go with, but the roadmap has grown rapidly from a family of four to 26 optics (and counting).

The xD and xxD series were both incredibly popular lineups for Canon, so could the EOS R7 and EOS R10 bring similar glory and cement the R system as the sole future of Canon? Let's take a look at the predicted specs of both new models.

What we know about the Canon EOS R7 so far

We've already posted everything we know about the Canon EOS R7 and the technical specs include a 32.5-MP APS-C sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus, a 15-30fps continuous shooting speed, 4K video recording at 60/50fps (NTSC/PAL), 1080p recording at 120/100fps, and In-Body Image Stabilization.

Canon Watch also believes the EOS R7 will come with a 18-150mm Kit lens.

Could the Canon EOS R10 mark the end of EOS M?

There's been less in the rumor mill about the Canon EOS R10, and we don't know for sure whether there even is an EOS R10 coming. Remember that none of these reports have been officially commented on by Canon itself.

However, reliable leaker Canon Rumors has listed a few possible specs for the EOS R10, which if true, could make the EOS M camera line seem redundant. These include a 24.2MP sensor, 15-23fps (using the mechanical/electronic shutter), and 1x UHS-II SD card slot. These are more modest than the EOS R7, and suggest that the EOS R10 could be pitched as the entry-level RF Mount camera with an APS-C image sensor.

While some think the supposed R10 could be a natural successor to the Canon EOS 90D, could it also be a successor to the Canon EOS M5 or Canon EOS M6 Mark II (which was very recently discontinued by Canon)? In many ways the Canon EOS M6 Mark II is a mirrorless version of the Canon EOS 90D anyway, so this would be a natural progression if Canon really does want to focus on making EOS R cameras for all levels of photography and budget.

Lastly, Canon Watch noted a full list of gear that it expected to get announced soon:

EOS R7 body

EOS R7 18-150mm Kit

EOS R10 body

EOS R10 18-45mm Kit

EOS R10 18-150mm Kit

RF-S 18-45mm IS

RF-S 18-150mm

We'll be reporting on this story as we find out more, so keep it bookmarked and return soon for updates! Of course, we'll be also reviewing any new cameras that Canon releases to see if they make it into our guide to the best cameras for photography.

