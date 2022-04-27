Canon EOS R7: What we know and what we can expect

The launch of a long-rumored Canon EOS R7 has been speculated for quite some time, but the latest information suggests that we may not have to wait much longer for an official announcement from Canon.

A mirrorless successor to the Canon EOS 7D Mark II (which was succeeded by the Canon EOS 90D in the DSLR lineup), the Canon EOS R7 is likewise expected to be an APS-C camera, giving sports and wildlife enthusiasts a way to achieve extra effective focal range on their lenses (thanks to the 1.6x crop factor).

According to the most recent camera rumors, after many false starts (or perhaps, more accurately, false expectations) the Canon EOS R7 will materialize later this year. Canon Rumors reported in a recent post that the camera will launch towards the fourth quarter of 2022 – though obviously that date, as well as the ability to ship the product, is subject to be affected by the current component crisis.

With the Canon EOS R7 expected to have an APS-C sensor, there is the obvious implication that there may be a future launch of a new, smaller Canon RF-S optics to support it (a la the Canon EF-S lenses for APS-C DSLRs).

We previously reported that the Canon EOS R7 was set to have a similar build and specifications to the Canon EOS R6. This means that the key differences might simply boil down to the sensor size / crop factor and faster AF features. We loved the Canon EOS R6 for its in-body image stabilization and burst shooting, but we wondered if the 20.1MP sensor was enough – and Canon has a formidable 32.5MP APS-C sensor that's currently used in the Canon EOS M6 Mark II and 90D.

Previous speculation has also suggested that Canon may release three new EOS R bodies in 2022 (including the EOS R7), with further reports that Canon has patented at least one RF-S lens.

Only time and rumors will tell what Canon has in store for us this year, and until an official announcement is scheduled, we will update this article accordingly with all the reliable leaks and plausible rumors that we can find.

