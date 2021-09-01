The best Canon EOS M5 deals in September 2021

Scroll down for today's best deals

Canon got off to something of a slow start with its EOS M line of mirrorless models, but it's now got to the point where everyone from beginners to enthusiasts and catered for – and the EOS M5 is aimed squarely at the more advanced photographer.

Once the flagship model in the range, the EOS M5 packs a 24.2MP APS-C sensor that's fitted with the same Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology as the company's DSLRs. This allows for smooth, swift autofocus, whether you're shooting stills or recording videos.

You also get a high-quality OLED electronic viewfinder, with its 2.36million dots presenting details with great clarity, something that's also true of the 1.62million-dot, 3.2in LCD screen. The latter can also be tilted away from the camera so that you can continue to compose your shots or film videos from awkward angles, and the further bonus of its touch-sensitive panel means you can key the focus point or operate menu settings with ease.

And that's just the start of it. With 7fps burst shooting, five-axis digital image stabilization in movies, Full HD video recording to 60p and both Wi-Fi and NFC on board, you'll find the camera is willing to stretch in every direction to assist you in your photographic endeavors.

Canon EOS M5 key specs: Full-featured flagship model with excellent handling Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C size CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Autofocus: 49-point AF | Screen type: 3.2in touchscreen, 1,620,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: Full HD | User level: Intermediate

