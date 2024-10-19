The 2024-2025 Nikon Film and Photo Contest is open for entries "soon"

By
published

Nikon has officially announced its annual photography and filmmaking competition – but you won't be able to enter just yet

Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025 call for entries graphic
(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has renamed its annual competition for photographers and filmmakers as the Nikon Film and Photo Contest. It was previously known simply as the Nikon Photo Contest, but the new name better reflects that filmmaking has had equal prominence with stills photography for many years.

The 2024-2025 competition opens for entries on October 30 2024 at 00:00 EDT / 04:00 BST / 15:00 AEST. Details for application guidelines and further announcements will be made on the competition's website, as well as its Facebook and Instagram social media channels.

