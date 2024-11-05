Tamron trinity lens hits LOWEST EVER price ahead of Black Friday

By
published

The superb Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 for Sony cameras has never been cheaper – bag a bargain before Black Friday

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 lens against a grey background with the text &quot;Great price&quot;
(Image credit: Tamron)

You don't need to wait until Black Friday for the best Black Friday camera deals – they've already begun!

If you own a Sony camera, this might be the only lens you ever need – and it's just hit the lowest price it's ever been. You can buy the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 for just $699 – a $200 saving on the retail price!

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 | was $899 | now $699SAVE $200

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 | was $899 | now $699
SAVE $200 This standard zoom is a "trinity", with its weather sealing and constant f/2.8 aperture making it perfect for pros and serious shooters alike.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles