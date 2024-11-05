Tamron trinity lens hits LOWEST EVER price ahead of Black Friday

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is a superb standard trinity zoom for Sony E-mount cameras – including APS-C bodies where it delivers an equivalent 42-112.5mm focal range.
With its constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, not only does this lens offer formidable low light performance – it also enables you to achieve creative subject separation and out of focus backgrounds.
Its VXD system delivers swift, silent autofocus, its minimum focusing distance of 7.1 inches opens a wealth of creative possibilities, and it boasts a dedicated connection port to update firmware and custom functionality.
At its lowest price ever, this is a lens that deserves to be in every Sony shooter's bag.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.