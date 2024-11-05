Tamron trinity lens hits LOWEST EVER price ahead of Black Friday

You don't need to wait until Black Friday for the best Black Friday camera deals – they've already begun!

If you own a Sony camera, this might be the only lens you ever need – and it's just hit the lowest price it's ever been. You can buy the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 for just $699 – a $200 saving on the retail price!

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 | was $899 | now $699

SAVE $200 This standard zoom is a "trinity", with its weather sealing and constant f/2.8 aperture making it perfect for pros and serious shooters alike.

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is a superb standard trinity zoom for Sony E-mount cameras – including APS-C bodies where it delivers an equivalent 42-112.5mm focal range.

With its constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, not only does this lens offer formidable low light performance – it also enables you to achieve creative subject separation and out of focus backgrounds.

Its VXD system delivers swift, silent autofocus, its minimum focusing distance of 7.1 inches opens a wealth of creative possibilities, and it boasts a dedicated connection port to update firmware and custom functionality.

At its lowest price ever, this is a lens that deserves to be in every Sony shooter's bag.

(Image credit: Tamron)

You might be interested in the best Sony lenses from all manufacturers, as well as the best standard zoom lenses for all systems.