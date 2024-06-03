Sigma has just revealed a groundbreaking, world-first lens: the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art, which is the first full-frame zoom lens with a constant f/1.8 aperture, for E and L-Mount.

This is exactly the kind of optic that the mirrorless revolution promised us: with larger throats and reduced distance between lens and sensor, lenses that were previously impossible are now achievable.

Leave it to Sigma, the self-confessed "guinea pig of the lens industry", to deliver the 28-45mm f/1.8, which sets new standards for what we can expect of zoom lenses. Previously, the family of f/2.8 professional zooms (15-35mm, 24-70mm and 70-200mm) were considered the "holy Trinity" because of their speed and coverage.

In some ways, the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art is the spiritual successor to the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art – an APS-C lens for Sony A mount cameras (Image credit: Sigma)

While the new lens obviously covers a much shorter range, if those are the Trinity lenses then dare I say this 24-45mm f/1.8 promises to be the New Testament of what we can expect of performance optics.

In addition to the constant f/1.8 throughout the range, the lens also boasts a constant size throughout the range – thanks to an internal zoom mechanism. So, while this 151.4mm / 960g lens isn't exactly small, it's incredibly compact for what it accomplishes – and, crucially, the balance remains fixed, making it perfect for gimbal use.

"The Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art delivers sharpness and clarity comparable to that of a prime lens throughout its entire zoom range," claims the manufacturer, promising that it "rivals prime lenses for clarity and definition."

Image 1 of 3 The Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN lens (Image credit: Sigma) Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN top view (E mount) (Image credit: Sigma) Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN side view (L-Mount) (Image credit: Sigma)

This is thanks to an elaborate optical formula consisting of 18 elements (including 5 super-low dispersion and 3 aspherical) in 15 groups, with Nano Porous Coating and Super Multi-Layer Coating meaning that flare and ghosting are "largely eliminated".

In addition to its fixed size being a boon for videography, the lens also suppresses focus breathing and the dedicated aperture ring can be – making it a powerful tool for filmmaking.

The Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art goes on sale June 20, for L-Mount and Sony E mount, priced £1,349 / £1,299 / AU$1,599.

While not exactly a small lens, the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN is surprisingly compact (Image credit: Sigma)

