Trinity lenses? Pfft – this world-first f/1.8 zoom is the New Testament

World first: Sigma just launched the first ever full-frame f/1.8 zoom lens. Move over, Trinity glass! 

Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN lens, mounted to a Sigma fp L camera, being used outdoors by Yuichiro Fujishiro
(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma has just revealed a groundbreaking, world-first lens: the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art, which is the first full-frame zoom lens with a constant f/1.8 aperture, for E and L-Mount. 

This is exactly the kind of optic that the mirrorless revolution promised us: with larger throats and reduced distance between lens and sensor, lenses that were previously impossible are now achievable. 

Image 1 of 3
Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN lens against a white background
The Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN lens(Image credit: Sigma)

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

