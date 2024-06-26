Stunning action shot of world champion gymnast scoops top prize at World Sports Photography Awards 2024

By
published

More than 1,400 professional sports photographers from over 80 countries submitted over 9,000 entries to the competition

22 year old Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto on the bar during the 2023 World Championships
(Image credit: Eric Tkindt)

Chosen as the victor from over 9,000 submitted images to the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards competition, Belgian photographer Erik T’Kindt has been declared the overall winner, for his image of 22 year old Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto.

The image was taken at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, where Hashimoto won three gold medals. 

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

