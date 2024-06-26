Stunning action shot of world champion gymnast scoops top prize at World Sports Photography Awards 2024

Chosen as the victor from over 9,000 submitted images to the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards competition, Belgian photographer Erik T’Kindt has been declared the overall winner, for his image of 22 year old Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto.

The image was taken at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, where Hashimoto won three gold medals.

The youngest man in history to win all-round champion at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, Hashimoto is hoping to win a third world title in Paris next month, despite recovering from an injured finger. He told journalists last week: "I think it's looking good, but my finger still isn't 100% so I can't let my guard down.”

T’Kindt shot the image with a Nikon Z9 with a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, using an exposure of 1/1600sec at f/3.2, ISO3200.

The image is one of 24 winners across sports including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics, Extreme Sports and Rugby.

More than 1,400 professional sports photographers from over 80 countries worldwide submitted their photographs to the competition to be judged by leading figures from sport, media, and photography.

Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said “As a judge and sponsor of the 2024 ‘World Sports Photography Awards,’ I am once again astounded by the exceptional talent showcased in this year’s entries. Photography has the unique ability to capture the raw emotions and intense moments of sports, telling stories that resonate deeply with viewers long after the moment has passed.”

A full list of winners can be viewed on the World Sports Photography Awards website , but below are a few of my favorites…

A surfer duck dives under the water. Duck diving is an essential skill for surfers to pass through an oncoming wave, preserving energy and maintaining their position in the line-up. It was shot with a Canon EOS-1D X Mark III with a Canon EF 15mm fisheye lens in a underwater housing. The exposure was 1/2500 at f/4.5, ISO1250. (Image credit: Ryan Pierse)

Ireland and England rugby teams are stuck in a maul in rugby. A maul occurs when three or more players, including the ball carrier and at least one other player from either side, are in contact with each other, and the ball is off the ground. It was shot with a Canon EOS-1D X Mark II with a Canon EF 500mm, with an exposure was 1/1250 at f/8, ISO2000. (Image credit: Morgan Treacy, Maul)

A new superhero? The perfect match between a spotlight and a head by Isaac Morillas. Shot with Sony A9 II with FE 70-200mm f/2.8 . 1/250sec at f/2.8, ISO3200. (Image credit: Issac Morillas)

29 year old Argentinian rally raid motorcyclist is best known for racing in the Dakar Rally and winning the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship. Shot with Nikon Z9 with Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 . 1/4000 at f/5.3, ISO500. (Image credit: Pavol Tomaskin)

World Tennis Championships 2023. Table tennis first appeared at the Olympic Games in 1988. Shot with a Canon EOS R6 with Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8. 1/800sec at f/2.8, ISO3200. (Image credit: Benjamin Lau)

