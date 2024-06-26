Stunning action shot of world champion gymnast scoops top prize at World Sports Photography Awards 2024

More than 1,400 professional sports photographers from over 80 countries submitted over 9,000 entries to the competition
(Image credit: Eric Tkindt)
Chosen as the victor from over 9,000 submitted images to the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards competition, Belgian photographer Erik T’Kindt has been declared the overall winner, for his image of 22 year old Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto.
The image was taken at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, where Hashimoto won three gold medals.
The youngest man in history to win all-round champion at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, Hashimoto is hoping to win a third world title in Paris next month, despite recovering from an injured finger. He told journalists last week: "I think it's looking good, but my finger still isn't 100% so I can't let my guard down.”
The image is one of 24 winners across sports including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics, Extreme Sports and Rugby.
More than 1,400 professional sports photographers from over 80 countries worldwide submitted their photographs to the competition to be judged by leading figures from sport, media, and photography.
Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said “As a judge and sponsor of the 2024 ‘World Sports Photography Awards,’ I am once again astounded by the exceptional talent showcased in this year’s entries. Photography has the unique ability to capture the raw emotions and intense moments of sports, telling stories that resonate deeply with viewers long after the moment has passed.”
