Check out iconic photos of some of the greatest ever sportsmen in Camera Work's free virtual gallery!

Some photos don’t just freeze a moment in time, they define it. Camera Work Gallery is leaning into that truth with its latest virtual online exhibition: Game Changers in Sports History.

Running until July 1, 2025, the exhibition is spread across two virtual floors, bringing together 22 photographs that capture some of the most unforgettable, emotional, and groundbreaking moments in sports spanning from 1960 to the present day.

And the best part? It’s all online and free. With just an internet connection, you can explore a curated slice of sports and photography history without ever stepping into a physical gallery space. It’s accessibility done right because these images deserve to be seen by everyone.

Muhammad Ali reacts after his first round knockout of Sonny Liston during the World Heavyweight Title fight at St. Dominic's ArenaLewiston, 1965 (Image credit: Neil Leifer)

What you’ll find is a mix of the iconic and the personal. There’s Neil Leifer’s legendary shot of Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston after the infamous 'Phantom Punch'; a frame that’s been etched into our collective memory for 60 years. Leifer’s work also includes the defiant Black Power salutes of Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics, a moment of protest that still echoes today.

You’ll also see David Yarrow’s early breakthrough image of a raw, celebratory portrait of Diego Maradona after the 1986 World Cup final. He was just 20 years old and already catching iconic images with a lens.

Colin Kaepernick, 2017 / Zinédine Zidane, 2006 / Serena Williams, 2011 (Image credit: Martin Schoeller)

Then there’s the detailed Close Up series by Martin Schoeller featuring Zinédine Zidane, Usain Bolt, Serena Williams, and Colin Kaepernick, each legends in their own right, both on and off the field. These images don’t just show athletes, they show people who have shifted culture, who’ve taken a stand, who’ve become symbols.

With additional works by greats like Herb Ritts, Pete Souza, and Thomas Hoepker, the exhibition is about perseverance, protest, identity, and the human side of greatness.

If you're ready to see the moments that changed the game, Game Changers in Sports History is live now at Camera Work Gallery and open to all, free of charge. With just a few clicks, you can explore two virtual floors packed with iconic sports photography, powerful portraits, and unforgettable stories.

Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or a photography lover, this exhibition is well worth your time!

Michael Jordan, Chicago, 1993 (Image credit: Herb Ritts)

