Specs and images of the Poco M4 Pro 5G phone leaked!

Poco, who are responsible for some of the best budget camera phones on the market, will officially launch the new Poco M4 Pro 5G phone on 9 November. Now, thanks to an online leak on Vietnamese tech website ThePixel.vn, we can get an early look at a photo and the specifications, which include have a hole-punch design, dual rear camera setup and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capacity.

Rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G

A successor to Poco M3 Pro 5G, it’s thought that the Poco M4 Pro 5G may launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was launched in China last month. Indeed, the fresh leak, published in Vietnamese, suggests specs which are identical to those of the Redmi Note 11 5G, including a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The leak also suggests that the phone could be powered by Dimensity 810 chipset and could debut with three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB with128GB storage, 6GB with 128GB storage and 8GB with 128GB storage.

Poco M4 Pro 5G camera

(Image credit: ThePixel.vn)

The leaked images show the Poco M4 Pro 5G with dual rear cameras, housed in a rectangular camera module. The camera system is tipped to include a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and the hole-punch cutout on the display fits a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos. We can also see an LED flash and an AI logo.

Today Poco has tweeted this photo where fans can spot clues about the hotly anticipated phone, including that it has a 50MP main camera with AI.

Poco hasn’t released a price for the Poco M4 Pro 5G yet, nor has it leaked online. The official launch will be held online on 9 November and begin at 10am EST (2pm GMT). Poco has confirmed this will be its last launch for the year.



