Sony trade-in event lets you save up to an amazing $1,100 against your old gear

So if you have some old camera gear lying around, collecting dust and you don't know what to do with it, well how about using it as a trade-in to get that new Sony camera or lens you have always had your eye on, sound good? Well, thanks to the Sony Trade-in event (opens in new tab)running until 7 July 2022 at B&H Photo you can trade-in your camera or lenses with a potential saving of up to $1,100 on Sony gear - that's not including what your camera gear could also be worth!

(Image credit: B&H)

So who does it work?

1. Find your camera that you would like to trade-in on the list provided by your retailer, for reference we are using B&H, but this process is that same with each qualifying retailer.

2. After you have selected your gear you would like to trade-in click "sell" and then select the grading of your camera - basically from almost new to beaten-up, tick if it has any accessories with it, such as a battery, strap, USB cable etc - it all helps, so finding those chargers will be worth it!

3. Once you have selected all your trade-in option its time to cash in, submit your trade-in and once your shipping label has been processed you will receive a unique Sony Trade-in Bonus code to be used immediately against that Sony gear you have always dreamed about owning.

Trade-in's are a great way to de-clutter your camera collection while getting some healthy returns on your initial investment and making space for your new gear that will soon be on the way to replace it.

How much you get in your trade-in bonus and instant savings if really up to how much equipment you want to trade-in, its condition and what you are trading it in for. However, we can say that the best possible outcome is up to $500 in Sony Trade-in Bonus, and $600 in instant savings - totaling $1,100 worth of savings before you even consider how much the total value of the equipment your trading in is... that's a sweet deal if you ask us, and a great way to save some money in the process, so get trading-in!

Read more:

Best Sony camera (opens in new tab)

Best Sony lenses (opens in new tab)

Sony A7R IV review (opens in new tab)

Best Sony telephoto (opens in new tab)