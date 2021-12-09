Sony to halt production on yet another camera due to semiconductor shortages

Sony has announced that yet another newly released camera has been added to the ever-growing list of products with temporarily halted production, with orders suspended until the necessary parts can be procured.

Sony's Vlog Cam ZV-E10 series is the latest victim of the unfortunate global semiconductor shortages. Chip shortages and the worldwide pandemic have heavily affected the manufacturing industries that produce our favourite cameras.

Announcing the production halt on their Japanese website, when translated, the statement from Sony reads:

"Currently, with regard to digital imaging products, parts procurement is delayed due to the effects of global semiconductor shortages. Therefore, we will suspend the acceptance of orders from our distributors and customers at the Sony store as follows for specific models with tight supply".

Regarding the resumption of order acceptance, Sony state they will consider and observe the ongoing status of parts supply, and will provide updates separately on the product information page.

Sony also states "We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We will do our utmost to deliver the product as soon as possible, and we appreciate your understanding".

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony isn't the only company affected by this resource shortage. As we've previously reported, both Canon and Fujifilm have declared stock shortages for the Canon EOS R3 and Fujifilm has apologized for delays on its Fujifilm 33mm f/1.4 lens.

Laowa, Leica, and Ricoh are also in the hot seat with certain lens releases being pushed back, limitations on the supply of the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIX, and even reports that the new Leica M11 could be pushed back, releasing in 2022.

Sources do suggest however that Sony may have found the solution by considering the manufacture of its own semiconductors and chips! To alleviate these supply issues, Sony has supposedly partnered with TSMC, a Taiwan-based manufacturing company, to produce additional chips to combat the issue of global chip shortages (as reported by Nikkei).

Sadly, production of these supplies from Sony and TSMC is not expected to begin until 2024, so it is likely that we could still be experiencing these delays and production halts way into 2023.

