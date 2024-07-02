Sony FX6 firmware 5.01 update fixes major bugs and adds features

Sony has now released the much-anticipated Version 5.01 firmware update for its Sony FX6 cinema camera, addressing a critical audio issue that emerged in the previous Version 5.00.

The earlier update, which was initially launched but quickly withdrawn, caused unintended changes in the audio settings for Channel 2 (CH2) when the camera was powered on with the INPUT2 switch set to LINE. This new update resolves the issue, ensuring stable audio performance, and reintroduces a suite of enhancements initially offered in the Version 5.00 firmware.

A significant change with the update is the discontinuation of the monitoring function in the Content Browser Mobile app, which is replaced by the new Monitor & Control app (version 2.0 or later).

This app supports advanced features like waveform and histogram displays, false color and focus map, with monitoring available at 1024 x 576 resolution. Users are encouraged to transition to the new app to continue using these functions.

(Image credit: Sony)

The update also brings a variety of new features, including the 709tone Base Look preset, offering a versatile new aesthetic for video projects and color grading. For those using anamorphic lenses, a new 1.5x De-Squeeze setting has been added for both the viewfinder and HDMI output – making sure that what you see is a true-to-life image.

Other improvements include support for the Area Indication setting with the Multi Matrix correction feature and enhanced image quality when using 3D LUT software.

Additionally, the update introduces 23.98 progressive segmented frame (PsF) support for SDI professional output and extends support to the Sony FE 100-400mm G Master and Sony FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS lenses for Breathing Compensation.

(Image credit: Sony)

The firmware also enhances user control, with the multi-selector now capable of choosing the focus target for real-time tracking autofocus, and provides options to format Media A or B directly from the media status screen.

Network settings can now be easily toggled between Wireless LAN, Wired LAN or Modem. The adjustment range for Matrix and Multi Matrix settings has been expanded, but users should be aware of potential differences in setting values from previous versions and adjust accordingly.

The Version 5.01 update is now available for download on Sony’s official website, and FX6 owners are encouraged to upgrade promptly to benefit from these improvements. For more details and to download the update, visit Sony’s support page.

