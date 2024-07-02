Sony FX6 firmware 5.01 update fixes major bugs and adds features

New firmware for the Sony FX6 fixes bugs and adds new features for budding filmmakers

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth)

Sony has now released the much-anticipated Version 5.01 firmware update for its Sony FX6 cinema camera, addressing a critical audio issue that emerged in the previous Version 5.00. 

The earlier update, which was initially launched but quickly withdrawn, caused unintended changes in the audio settings for Channel 2 (CH2) when the camera was powered on with the INPUT2 switch set to LINE. This new update resolves the issue, ensuring stable audio performance, and reintroduces a suite of enhancements initially offered in the Version 5.00 firmware.

