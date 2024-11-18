Sony future-proofs its cinema camera line with a multi-year firmware roadmap

Sony has created a firmware roadmap for its cinema line adding new features and ease-of-use functions, creating a more cohesive ecosystem of cameras

Sony continues to support its cinema line of cameras by releasing a firmware roadmap for 2025, future-proofing existing models with new features.

Sony's cinema camera line is regarded as some of the best available, offering solutions from beginner filmmakers to blockbuster cinematographers. The cameras included in the detailed firmware roadmap are the Sony FX30, FX3, FX6, Burano, and Venice 2, each getting something different and specific to the camera, however, you may have to wait until the latter half of next year and beyond for the release.

