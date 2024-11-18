Sony future-proofs its cinema camera line with a multi-year firmware roadmap

Sony continues to support its cinema line of cameras by releasing a firmware roadmap for 2025, future-proofing existing models with new features.

Sony's cinema camera line is regarded as some of the best available, offering solutions from beginner filmmakers to blockbuster cinematographers. The cameras included in the detailed firmware roadmap are the Sony FX30, FX3, FX6, Burano, and Venice 2, each getting something different and specific to the camera, however, you may have to wait until the latter half of next year and beyond for the release.

President of Imaging Products and Solutions America at Sony Theresa Alesso states, "Firmware updates are an important way for Sony to continue to address the needs of our filmmaking community. Our Cinema Line is built for the future and the firmware will allow our products to continue to evolve with the needs of our filmmakers, especially at a time when the industry is undergoing incredible changes. This is yet another way Sony is looking to support the community".

The roadmap includes specific and significant updates for each of the different models and I've pulled out a few highlights from each that Sony cinema shooters should look forward to.

Sony FX30 and FX3 (Image credit: Sony/Digital Camera World)

Sony FX3 (Ver.7.0) / Sony FX30 (Ver.6.0)

These updates center around bringing more of a cohesive user experience by updating the menu system and standardizing it across all cinema cameras.

A new Big 6 menu system similar to that already on the Burano and Venice will enable filmmakers to check and adjust key settings with more ease including ISO, frame rate, LUT, NDs, and more.

The updates will also add enhanced anamorphic support in the form of anamorphic de-squeeze 1.5x. Sony states that this is based on the increased use of anamorphic lenses in the filmmaking community.

Another notable addition is the support of HDMI RAW Output for Blackmagic RAW recording with Blackmagic Design’s Video Assist recorders, further enhancing the FX3/FX30's versatility.

These updates are scheduled for release in September 2025.

Sony FX6 (Ver.6.0)

Similar to the FX3/FX30 updates this will also add the same Big 6 menu system to the FX6, making it easier to monitor and adjust settings.

Sony has also announced that the FX6 will now also include support for 'SDI RAW Output for Blackmagic RAW recording with Blackmagic Design’s Video Assist recorder'.

In addition, the FX6 camera data will no longer be overlaid on top of the image in the viewfinder's on-screen display (OSD). This has been a pet peeve for some FX6 users as it could obstruct the full image when recording, fortunately, this update will enable the monitoring of necessary data more clearly.

Users will have to wait a little longer for this update, however, as it is currently scheduled for February 2026.

Sony Burano (Image credit: Sony)

Sony Burano (Ver.2.0)

It seems like Sony has left all of the big updates for its more professional models, adding many new features to the Burano including new recording formats, new 1.8x de-squeeze, and monitoring improvements.

Version 2.0 will include new recording formats including a new 3.8K full-frame crop that utilizes almost the entire sensor to capture high frame rates of up to 120fps. This enables the user to prioritize faster sensor performance.

Sony states, "Version 2.0 will also include additional exposure tools (High/Low Key) derived from the flagship VENICE camera system, expanding white balance memory presets from 3 to 8 and support Active/High Image Stabilization in Full-Frame 6K and Super 35 1.9K 16:9 imager modes".

These are just a couple of updates from a long list scheduled to be available for download in March 2025.

Sony Venice 2 (Ver.4.0)

The flagship camera on the list is the Venice, Sony's top-line cinema camera responsible for capturing 500 productions across television, film, and commercials.

It features two large updates including the introduction of EL Zone System support. The EL Zone System was created by Academy Award-nominated director of photography Ed Lachman as an intuitive tool that displays exposure values using stops instead of IRE. This will be included in addition to the existing Venice tools.

The other main update is for the ability to display frame lines in different colors to simplify the ability to shoot images for multiple delivery formats. The Venice 2 Version 4 update is scheduled for August 2025, with planned future updates in 2026 and 2027.

You can see more detailed firmware notes on the official Sony Cine website.

