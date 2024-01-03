Sony could abolish the A7S line in favor of the compact FX3 II

The highly anticipated Sony FX3 II might be with us as early as March 2024, and a rumor suggests that it might replace not one but two cameras. To streamline its products there is a chance that Sony will not only have the FX3 II supersede the Sony FX3, but have it replace the need for an A7S IV.

Released in October 2020, the A7S III is the oldest 'category flagship' model in the Sony camera lineup. The video-focused Alpha series camera is well overdue an upgrade, but a wild rumor suggests that it might never get one. With the success of the original FX3 and the anticipated success of the FX3 II, Sony is being faced with a tough decision as to whether it should continue both lines or merge them.

Comparing the A7S III and FX3 side-by-side there is very little that sets them apart. They have the same 12MP full-frame, BSI CMOS sensor, the same Bionz XR processor, 5.5 stops of image stabilization, 759 autofocus points, a fully articulated screen, a continuous drive mode of 10fps, the ability to shoot 4K at 120p and dual UHS-II SD/CFexpress Type A slots.

The biggest difference is the look of the cameras; while the A7S III features an electronic viewfinder, the FX3 doesn't. Instead, Sony opted to design a smaller, lighter camera under the assumption that most serious videographers would use an external monitor anyway.

For those who prefer a bigger grip, larger body and the ability to shoot with an electronic viewfinder, the end of the A7S lineup will surely be a tough one. First launched in June 2014, the A7S series revolutionized compact, full-frame video cameras, offering videographers unrivaled video capabilities in the same body as the existing Alpha cameras.

It completed the trio of available camera lines, with the main A7 range offering hybrid video and photo capabilities, the A7R focusing on resolution and the S focusing on video and sensitivity.

So far we have very little idea what the specs of the FX3 II will be, but Sony Alpha Rumors hinted that it could have a global shutter, a 12MP sensor, the ability to shoot 4K 180p, it will be fanless, and you will be able to buy an external EVF that attaches to the hotshoe, should you want to have that feature.

He does warn the information he has obtained hasn’t come from the most reliable of sources, however, so until we have some cold hard facts we won’t get too invested.

It’s expected that Sony will make an official announcement towards the end of March, but with CES 2024 taking place next week and CP+ 2024 next month, it's possible that news could break before then.

