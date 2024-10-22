Sony announces two new power solutions for its Alpha and cinema cameras

Sony has dropped two new power supply options designed for its Alpha series (e.g. A7 IV) and Cinema Line (e.g. FX30) cameras. These new options expand Sony's range of power solutions to meet the growing power demand of video and the strain this is putting on current battery limits. The BC-ZD1 battery charger and DC-C1 DC coupler are intended to provide extended shooting capabilities for creators requiring longer operating times.

First up, the BC-ZD1 charger is designed to charge two NP-FZ100 batteries simultaneously, achieving a full charge in approximately 155 minutes (according to Sony's own estimates) when connected to a USB Power Delivery (PD) compatible power source with an output of 30W or higher. The charger looks reasonably compact, which should make it easier to slip into a camera bag on the move. There is also an indicator lamp that displays the charging status in five stages to keep track of how much juice each battery has.

Current and recent Sony cameras that use the NP-FZ100 batteries include the Sony A9, A7 III, A7 IV, A7R III, A7R IV, A7R V, A7S III, A6600, A7C, ZV-E1, FX3, FX30, and A1.

(Image credit: Sony)

If batteries just won't cut it, the DC-C1 DC coupler provides continuous power from an external source to the camera. This should ensure a stable power supply during long shooting sessions or live streaming, and avoids the hassle of having to swap batteries, especially when the camera might be mounted on a tripod or gimbal where the battery door is less accessible.

The DC-C1 DC coupler is compatible with NP-FZ100 or NP-FW50 rechargeable battery packs and uses a USB PD-compatible AC adapter for power supply. The DC-C1 also features a locking screw hole to prevent accidental cable disconnection, while the 1.6-meter cable allows for flexible setup during use.

(Image credit: Sony)

The BC-ZD1 battery charger and DC-C1 DC coupler are available now to preorder, with shipping starting in the next few weeks. The DC-C1 will cost $129.99 / £129.99, while the BC-ZD1 will be available for $119.99 / £119.99.

For more on all things Sony – check out our guides to the best Sony camera and the best Sony lenses.