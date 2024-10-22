Sony announces two new power solutions for its Alpha and cinema cameras

By
published

BC-ZD1 battery charger and DC-C1 DC coupler offer new ways to charge and continuously power Sony mirrorless cameras

Sony DC-C1 Coupler connected to a camera while a person in a striped shirt films themselves
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has dropped two new power supply options designed for its Alpha series (e.g. A7 IV) and Cinema Line (e.g. FX30) cameras. These new options expand Sony's range of power solutions to meet the growing power demand of video and the strain this is putting on current battery limits. The BC-ZD1 battery charger and DC-C1 DC coupler are intended to provide extended shooting capabilities for creators requiring longer operating times.

First up, the BC-ZD1 charger is designed to charge two NP-FZ100 batteries simultaneously, achieving a full charge in approximately 155 minutes (according to Sony's own estimates) when connected to a USB Power Delivery (PD) compatible power source with an output of 30W or higher. The charger looks reasonably compact, which should make it easier to slip into a camera bag on the move. There is also an indicator lamp that displays the charging status in five stages to keep track of how much juice each battery has.

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

