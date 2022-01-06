Sony Airpeak S1 drone now in stock at retailers, but it will cost you $11,200

Late in 2021 pre-orders opened for the professional drone offering from Sony, the Sony Airpeak S1 drone. Now in 2022 the drone and gimbal T3 kit are in stock, but it's going to cost you $11,200 to get in the air – and if you want to shoot images or video, you will have to supply your own camera.

The Airpeak S1 is a drone designed to give you everything you need for aerial photography and filmmaking with your Sony Alpha camera gear or a lightweight Sony FX3 setup. It can fly up to 55.9 miles per hour and can do 0 to 50 mph in just 3.5 seconds and can fly and withstand winds over 44 miles per hour, meaning the Airspeak S1 is built to do a professional job anywhere in the world.

With the separately-sold, but essential Gremsy Gimbal T3 for Airpeak you can attach a host of Alpha series mirrorless cameras just as the Sony A7R IV or the FX3 full-frame cinema camera and equip them with your arsenal of lenses. The gimbal also conveniently connects to the Airpeak S1 via a quick release mechanism and offers 345° of panning and 120° of tilt adjustment.

Flights can be piloted via the included controller by a single pilot or dual pilots can split drone and gimbal controls with an additional remote or you can fully automate a repeatable flight plan to make sure you get the best shot possible whatever you are.

Whatever mission you need to fly, the Airpeak Base cloud-based web app, along with Airpeak Flight iOS/iPadOS mobile app can confirm the drone’s condition and give you control over many features and settings, so you can fully focus on the creative process when on set.

The included remote controller provides real-time control over Sony Airpeak S1 and the optional gimbal. Piloting is done via the twin Futaba-designed control sticks and various drone, gimbal, and camera buttons, which can be changed for customized operation.

In addition to that, four customizable buttons can be set to actions that reflect your specific piloting needs. A mobile device holder on the remote can open up to 7" to accommodate either an iPhone or iPad and to allow for external drone footage monitoring by a product team, you can use the built-in HDMI port to output video to an external monitor.

