Sony A7 IV is now in stock and shipping - but hurry stocks won't last

The Sony shooters who have been awaiting for an upgrade to their trusty A7 series mirrorless cameras can now grab the latest all-rounder from Sony, the A7 IV, that is now officially in stock and shipping at your favorite retailers.

Sony A7 IV | $2,498

Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via super sampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers.

US DEAL

This all-rounder does double duty with strong stills and video performance. Equipped with an advanced hybrid mirrorless camera, the A7 IV has the resolution and AF performance that appeals to photographers along with robust 4K 60p video recording for filmmakers and content creators.

Equipped with a newly developed 33MP Exmor R full-frame sensor that features a back-illuminated design , which promotes high clarity, low noise, and vivid color rendering, this design benefits working in low-light conditions and works in conjunction with a broad sensitivity range of ISO 100-51200. The sensor's design also achieves an impressive dynamic range of 15 stops and files can be recorded in RAW JPEG, or the 10-bit HEIF format.

The Sony A7 IV also features the highly impressive Bionz XR processor which processes capabilities of fast continuous shooting, 4K video recording, and advanced AF tracking performance. The quick processing also helps to reduce rolling shutter and other motion distortions for clean rendering of moving subjects.

In terms of shooting speeds, the sensor and processor enable up to 10 fps shooting, using either the mechanical or electronic shutter and with AF/AE enabled. Also, the buffer permits recording up to 828 consecutive uncompressed RAW + JPEG frames when using a CFexpress Type A card - that's a lot of power in your hands!

Those who enjoy video will be equally thrilled with its 4K 60p video recording in 10-Bit internally along with an oversampled 4K option via a 4.6K capture area with a Super 35 crop. Also, the no record time limit allows for unlimited clip lengths and features an improved heat-dissipating design to accommodate longer recording times. Filmmakers that love to color their work can utilize the built-in S-Cinetone to bring distinct colors and great skin tones, which can match well with the Sony FX9 and FX6. Hybrid Log-Gamma also permits recording within a wide color gamut for those looking to produce HDR-ready content or S-Log3 to take full advantage of the 15 stops of dynamic range, allowing for incredible color grinding with your chosen video editing software.

Without a doubt the Sony A7 IV is going to be an extremely popular choice between photographers, filmmakers and content creators that want the best of both worlds in a veritable professional body.

