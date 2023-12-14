Sony A7 III is best price EVER… Even better than Black Friday!

By Chris George
published

The Sony A7 III full-frame mirrorless camera is the cheapest it's ever been

We love the Sony A7 III. The new Sony A7 IV is great too, of course, but that's a more advanced and a way more expensive camera. The Sony A7 III, meanwhile, continues to be Sony's best all-round value full-frame mirrorless camera, but still offers 4K video, in-body stabilization and 10fps continuous shooting.

The headline news, though, is that this camera is now, somehow, even cheaper than it was over Black Friday - with many retailers now selling the A7 III body for an incredible $1,298. But we particularly like the way that Adorama is going the extra mile for the holidays by offering a free Sony-dedicated Flashpoint hotshoe flashgun, worth $179, as part of this deal!

Save £700 plus free flashgun worth $179 Sony's ever-popular A7 III, a camera that combines 4K video with 10fps shooting, in-body stabilization and compatibility with a huge and growing range of E-mount lenses – and we've never seen this full frame mirrorless camera cheaper than this!

Save £700 plus free flashgun worth $179 If you don't already have a Sony E-mount lens, then this is a better deal, offering you the image-stabilized Sony FE 28-70 f/3.5-5.6 OSS for just an additional $200.

Great as these deals are, that's still a lot of money to find if you're still deciding about investing in a full frame system – so we also have a cheaper alternative for you!

Sony has a strategy of keeping older models on sale even when they've been superseded by newer ones, so you can still get the older Sony A7 II, and at prices which put most smaller APS-C mirrorless cameras to shame. For stills photographers in particular, the A7 II still has what it takes to deliver top-quality 24MP images, and at a price that's a fraction of what it cost when it first went on sale.

Save $600 at Amazon on a camera that was already at a crazy low price! The A7 II is the predecessor to the A7 III and A7 IV, but while it doesn't offer 4K video or Sony's latest AF, it's still a great buy for stills photographers and has Sony's 5-axis image stabilization built in – and now you can get this 24MP full frame camera with a lens for under a thousand bucks!

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

