Sony A7 III is best price EVER… Even better than Black Friday!

We love the Sony A7 III. The new Sony A7 IV is great too, of course, but that's a more advanced and a way more expensive camera. The Sony A7 III, meanwhile, continues to be Sony's best all-round value full-frame mirrorless camera, but still offers 4K video, in-body stabilization and 10fps continuous shooting.

The headline news, though, is that this camera is now, somehow, even cheaper than it was over Black Friday - with many retailers now selling the A7 III body for an incredible $1,298. But we particularly like the way that Adorama is going the extra mile for the holidays by offering a free Sony-dedicated Flashpoint hotshoe flashgun, worth $179, as part of this deal!

Sony A7 III body only | was $1,998 | now $1,298!

Save £700 plus free flashgun worth $179 Sony's ever-popular A7 III, a camera that combines 4K video with 10fps shooting, in-body stabilization and compatibility with a huge and growing range of E-mount lenses – and we've never seen this full frame mirrorless camera cheaper than this!

Great as these deals are, that's still a lot of money to find if you're still deciding about investing in a full frame system – so we also have a cheaper alternative for you!

Sony has a strategy of keeping older models on sale even when they've been superseded by newer ones, so you can still get the older Sony A7 II, and at prices which put most smaller APS-C mirrorless cameras to shame. For stills photographers in particular, the A7 II still has what it takes to deliver top-quality 24MP images, and at a price that's a fraction of what it cost when it first went on sale.