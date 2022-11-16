Snap up a Zhiyun smartphone stabilizer for just $30 this Black Friday (save $30!)

Ahead of the main Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab), Zhiyun is offering 50% off a Zhiyun Smooth X 2-axis mobile phone stabilizer. For just $29.99 you can make sure you never shoot shaky video again, it's motion-controlled and includes an extendable pole for taking selfies.

Now for less than the cost of a month's iPhone contract, you can pick up a Zhiyun Smooth X (opens in new tab) handheld gimbal. It supports phones up to 3.5-inches, has a 10-inch extendable internal pole and up to 5.5 hours battery life.

This user-friendly gimbal is compatible with both iOS and Android. The app offers features such as slow-motion, time-lapse and panorama plus it enables you to track a subject automatically after getting the subject in frame. There are also basic editing features in-app such as being able to trim shots, add music and add subtitles.

It has an average battery life of 4 hours but can work for up to 5.5 hours with some applications on standby. It also has a physical joystick, supports gesture control so you can start recording by displaying a "V" sign or by waving at the camera and has a 1/4-inch mounting thread on the bottom for attaching a tripod.

The gimbal is perfect for capturing memories abroad, on a day trip, or even at a special occasion. With a small, lightweight and portable design it can be carried in a rucksack or even a tote bag! The controls are easy to use and it'll make your footage look so much more professional.

