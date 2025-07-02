NASA’s video content from rocket launches to livestreams from the International Space Station will soon be available on a new platform: Netflix. On June 30, NASA announced that NASA+ live programming will debut on Netflix later this summer.

NASA+ is the organization’s free video platform that includes everything from live events to news to kid-friendly content. Adding NASA+ to Netflix won’t change the price of NASA+, which will remain free on NASA’s website and app.

But, the move brings the content into an app many streamers are already familiar with. Adding NASA+ to Netflix allows streaming from a familiar platform on smart TVs and the Netflix app. Netflix’s carousel and home screen could also help more viewers discover NASA’s videos.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+, said in a press release. “Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration – inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

NASA+ aims to share NASA’s discoveries with a wider audience, sharing video and audio as well as live events. The organization says Netflix’s audience of 700 million will help with that goal.

NASA+ is expected to come to Netflix later this summer. But space enthusiasts can already find the content – subscription-free – by visiting the NASA+ website. Or, viewers can access the content from the NASA app, which is available on iOS and Android, as well as on smart TVs and streaming devices with Apple, Amazon, Google/Android, and Roku.

