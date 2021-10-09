Sigma is giving away $60K in scholarships to photographers and filmmakers

Sigma's CEO Kazuto Yamaki (pictured right, with chairman Michihiro Yamaki in 2010) is feeling generous as the corporation celebrates its 60th

Lots of camera makers are having big anniversaries at the moment, but each of them seems to be celebrating in a different way. It seems Lumix will be marking its 20th anniversary on 27 October with a Panasonic GH6 reveal. Hasselblad, meanwhile, launched a limited-edition camera, the Hasselblad 07X Anniversary Edition, when it turned the ripe old age of 80 last month.

Sigma, in turn, is celebrating its 60th birthday this fall – and it seems to have prompted a bout of generosity. So the Japanese camera manufacturer, which was founded in 1961, has launched a competition to give away $60,000 worth of scholarships to budding photographers and filmmakers.

Entry is free, but you must be a legal resident living in the United States, 18 years or older, a current student of any accredited college or university, and enrolled in a photography or film program. You must show proof of enrollment, too.

How to enter

There are eight $7,500 prizes on offer: four for photographers, four for filmmakers. To win one of them, you'll need to submit work taken with a Sigma lens or camera in one of the following four categories: Authenticity, Precision, Inspiration, Honor. You also need to share the same work on various social media platforms, with specific promotional hashtags. Sigma describes the categories, which are its four company values, as follows:

Authenticity – Be real. Let your genuine spirit shine through and show how your true self is reflected in your art.

Precision – Be meticulous. Show how your technical skill and attention to detail brings your work to another level.

Inspiration – Be motivated. Demonstrate what inspires you to create and strive to improve, no matter the obstacles.

Honor – Be proud. Family, dignity, ambition… illustrate how your art represents something much more than meets the eye.

The work must have been created after 01 September this year, and you can submit one entry in as many categories as you like. The contest is open for entries now, and closes on 11:59 pm ET on 31 October 2021.

You can find full terms and conditions, and enter your work here.

