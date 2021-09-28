Hasselblad launches limited-edition camera to celebrate its 80th birthday

Earlier today, we asked 'Is Hasselblad launching a new camera today, to celebrate its birthday?' We now know the answer, it's kind of "yes and no". Rather than a brand new camera, the Swedish manufacturer has launched a celebratory limited edition.

A variation on the Hasselblad 907X 50C, the 907X Anniversary Edition is a medium format mirrorless digital camera with autofocus, auto exposure and interchangeable lenses. It brings together the same 907X camera body and 50MP CFV II 50C digital back of the standard 907X 50C setup, with a control grip, an optical viewfinder and a new silver version of the Hasselblad XCD 30mm f/3.5 lens.

• Read more: Hasselblad 907X review

Hasselblad is only going to make 800 of these cameras, so they may not be around for long. It's available to pre-order at authorized Hasselblad retailers for $15,100 / £13,900 (approximately AU$20,800).

In this anniversary edition, the camera and grip are covered by black grain leatherette and highlighted with anodized edges. One side of the camera features a commemorative plate that reads “Since 1941,” while “Hasselblad” in handwritten lettering marks both the camera body and the optical viewfinder. There's also delicately etched focus ring in a Hasselblad logo print.

Like the 907X 50C, the camera features a 50MP medium format CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9mm) with up to 14 stops of dynamic range, 16-bit capture, and HNCS (Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution). A 3.2 inch TFT type display can be tilted up to 90 degrees and offers 24 bit colour and 2.36 M dots (1024 x 768). There's also USB-C charging, two UHS-II SD card slots and wireless connectivity. You can read the full specifications of the camera here.

Inspired by an icon

The Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition celebrates 80 years since the launch of Hasselblad's first camera, the Hasselblad HK-7, in 1941. However, the limited-edition device doesn't draw direct inspiration from that model but looks to a slightly more recent camera – the iconic Hasselblad SWC (Super Wide Camera).

It was the Fifties that saw Hassleblad launch its first wide-angle camera series, at a time when correcting optical aberration and distortion from wide-angle lenses was a real challenge (as today's aspherical lenses were not an option).

First appearing in 1959, the SWC well and truly broke the mold. Instead of using a mirror, the SWC employed a rangefinder design that enabled the rear element to be placed closer to the focal plane, effectively reducing aberration and distortion. These developments not only produced clear, uncompromised images, they also allowed for a significantly slimmer camera body.

"While inspired by the SWC camera, the 907X goes a few steps further," states Hasselblad. "Unlike the SWC, the 907X is an interchangeable lens camera that supports both live view and autofocus. The detachable CFV II 50C digital back can blend seamlessly with a film camera body, launching film cameras into the digital age. Through innovating on the classic design, the legacy of the SWC camera is reinvigorated with 907X."

Read more:

Best Hasselblad lenses

Victor Hasselblad biography

Best medium format cameras