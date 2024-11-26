SAVE £90 ON the top-rated Canon Pixma Pro-200 A3+ printer

If you're looking for a photo-quality printer at a knock-down price during the Black Friday sales period, then your search could well be over. The Canon Pixma Pro-200 (which we rated the full five stars and our coveted Gold award) is available at a decent 20% discount at John Lewis and Amazon, saving an impressive £90 off the regular asking price. It is, without a doubt, one of the best photo-quality printers around.
Save £90 at John Lewis The Canon Pixma Pro-200 delivers spectacular print quality for color and mono images on glossy, semi-gloss and lustre papers. Print speeds are impressive, it’s well built, has great handling characteristics, and is a stellar performer in every respect.
Also available for £369 at Amazon