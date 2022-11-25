Save $500 on a Panasonic S1H - the first mirrorless Netflix-approved camera

The video-focussed Panasonic S1H is a beast of a camera and we've found a beast of a Black Friday deal when you purchase through B&H. Full price the S1H is £3997 (certainly not cheap) but a saving of $500 makes this camera a lot more tempting.

Bridging the gap between conventional camera systems and cine cameras, the S1H features a 24.2MP CMOS sensor which suits both video and stills. It has 14-stops of dynamic range which is perfect for recording fine details, an ISO range of 100 - 51,200 as well as Dual Native ISO which helps to improve color fidelity and reduce noise.

SAVE $500 on the powerful Panasonic S1H - a full-frame video focussed mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP sensor, in-body stabilization and Dual Native ISO

It can shoot 6K 24p video using almost the entire sensor as well as 5.9K30p and UHD 4K60p 4:2:2 internally or record raw externally with a compatible external recorder. A vari-angle display you can flip out is really useful when shooting at the hip, overhead or if you're shooting a vlog and need to see yourself.

One of the biggest advantages of the S1H over other cameras is its unlimited recording times thanks to a powerful cooling system. It was the first time a fan was ever used in a mirrorless camera but it's a regular feature in broadcast and cinema cameras. This does mean the camera itself is a lot chunkier than the Panasonic S1 but you get a lot of pro video features that make it worth it. V-Log comes preinstalled and a free LUT can be downloaded to preview the final footage using the camera's LUT view assistant so you don't even have to wait til the editing stage to get an idea of what your footage will look like.

We can't imagine this offer will be around for long so if you're after a camera that can shoot high-quality, broadcast standard video as well as sharp, high-quality photos and don't mind a slightly larger body, we don't expect to see it this cheap again anytime soon.

